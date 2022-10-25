WWE veteran William Regal reminisced about his first meeting with Sasha Banks when the latter was an extra for the promotion.

Regal has been a part of the pro wrestling world for nearly 40 years. Besides being an on-screen manager for NXT, the former King of the Ring winner played a key role in recruiting wrestlers for the former black-and-gold brand and helped up-and-coming stars with training at the Performance Center.

During a recent edition of his Gentleman Villain podcast, Regal recalled meeting Sasha Banks when the Boss was just kickstarting her career in WWE.

"When I first met her[Sasha Banks], she was either 18 or 19 and it was in Boston," Regal reminisced. "I was in catering and she was an extra. She asked to come and sit with me and ask questions more than once. I'd help anybody, so I just answered whatever questions she had, and whenever I saw her, same thing." [H/T: WrestlingInc]

William Regal put his job on the line for Sasha Banks to get hired by WWE

While Banks is one of the most popular female wrestlers of all time, not everyone in the Stamford-based promotion was convinced about her abilities during her tryouts.

William Regal previously revealed that he had to put his job on the line to convince people of Sasha's potential.

"There’s only four people that I have ever gone to Mr. McMahon or to Triple H with whom I have said I put my reputation on. I put my job on the line once for Sasha Banks. She was somebody I went because I knew her, and my first thing on the job was to hire this lady. I said, ‘If it doesn’t work out, you can fire me.’ She’s not one of them. That was a separate thing," said Regal. [H/T - WrestlingNews]

Both Banks and William Regal are currently not associated with WWE. While the wrestling veteran was released from his contract earlier this year, Banks is currently suspended due to walking out of the company during a taping of RAW back in May 2022.

While The Boss has been in the headlines due to her ventures outside of professional wrestling, William Regal is now a part of All Elite Wrestling, where he is the manager of Blackpool Combat Club.

