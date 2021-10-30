"She's selfish" - Charlotte Flair puts former 6-time Women's Champion on notice after WWE SmackDown

On Friday night SmackDown, Charlotte Flair faced and defeated Shotzi after the two had an incredible match. In the aftermath of the match, the SmackDown Women's Champion had some harsh words for her rival Sasha Banks, who got involved in the match between the pair.

While speaking to Kayla Braxton backstage, Charlotte Flair complimented her opponent and stated that she was 'amazing' on the night. As per Flair, Shotzi gave her "one hell of a match" but The Queen finished her off when it was time to.

Charlotte Flair also spoke about the incident that occurred with Banks after the match. Following interference from The Boss, Flair went on to call Banks selfish and vague and only wanted to steal the spotlight.

"You know, Shotzi gave me one hell of a match tonight and she hung in there, as long as she could, and then it was time to finish her off. And then what happened? Sasha Banks wanted to steal the spotlight. Of course, why was she even ringside? She wasn't there to help Shotzi. No, she's selfish."

During the WWE Draft 2021, Shotzi and her tag team partner Tegan Nox went different ways. The former NXT Women's Tag Team has been a part of the blue brand for a while now and now that Shotzi is finally a heel, WWE could push her as a top star in the singles division moving forward.

Charlotte Flair was back on this week's SmackDown despite the recent controversy surrounding her

Charlotte Flair was recently drafted into SmackDown as part of the 2021 WWE Draft. On the 22nd of October, in an episode of SmackDown, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch exchanged their respective titles, and as a result, Flair became the current SmackDown Women’s Champion, whereas, The Man became the new RAW Women's Champion.

The title exchange didn't go according to plan and Flair received a lot of backstage heat after going off-script. She even had a confrontation with Lynch backstage and Sonya Deville wasn't particularly impressed with Flair, following the incident last week.

But Charlotte Flair was back on this week's episode of SmackDown and is already looking forward to her feud with Sasha Banks.

