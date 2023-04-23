Sheamus once considered quitting after a WWE Draft

In July 2016, Sheamus became so frustrated with his position in WWE that he considered leaving the company after finding out his number in the WWE Draft.

The Celtic Warrior was chosen by RAW as the 30th overall pick, meaning he was the last person selected on television. A further 29 superstars were also drafted, but their brand destinations were revealed on the WWE Network instead of the live RAW show.

Sheamus spoke openly about the 2016 WWE Draft when he appeared in a WWE 24 documentary about WrestleMania 37 in 2021:

"The draft came and I had just been WWE Champion up until the end of December [2015]. And I was the last pick on the [televised] draft. I'm thinking to myself like, 'How have I gone from 'The Guy' to the last pick of the draft?' I was like, 'This is a serious fall from grace.' I was so angry, man, I was ready… I kind of felt like ready to walk [out]. I really did. I felt like, 'What am I doing? I'm not enjoying this anymore.'"

The Irishman held the WWE Championship for 22 days in late 2015 during his feud with Roman Reigns. After the storyline ended, he slipped down the card while working alongside League of Nations stablemates Alberto Del Rio, Rusev, and Wade Barrett.

How Sheamus turned his WWE career around

Cesaro was selected by RAW two places ahead of Sheamus as the 28th draft pick. The two initially feuded in a best-of-seven series before becoming a force to be reckoned with as tag team partners.

The real-life friends won the RAW Tag Team Championship four times and the SmackDown Tag Team Championship once before splitting up in April 2019.

Wrestle Views @TheWrestleViews We don't talk about The Bar enough.



IMO, It was one of best periods of both Cesaro and Sheamus career



They had instant chemistry. And always gave us banger matches We don't talk about The Bar enough. IMO, It was one of best periods of both Cesaro and Sheamus career They had instant chemistry. And always gave us banger matches https://t.co/WNmoM8cUAQ

Four years on, Sheamus now performs alongside Butch and Ridge Holland as a member of The Brawling Brutes. As a singles competitor, the WWE veteran has also set his sights on Gunther's Intercontinental Championship in recent months.

Moving forward, the 2023 WWE Draft will take place on the April 28 episode of SmackDown and the May 1 episode of RAW. The Brawling Brutes will be separated if they are drafted to different brands.

