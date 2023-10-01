Sheamus to leave WWE following contract expiration because of frustration with his booking in the company? Exploring the possibility

The Celtic Warrior Sheamus has been out of absence since his match against Edge a few weeks back on SmackDown. This was the first time the two men competed against each other, and it is rumored that it was also potentially Edge's last match in WWE. While Sheamus has time and again proven his worth as a superstar, he does not feel truly valued.

The Celtic Warrior has become synonymous with 'banger' matches. He had a classic match against Gunther at Clash at the Castle last year, which got praise from fans and critics alike. Unfortunately, his momentum did not turn into something great as he remained stuck in the mid-card.

There are reports suggesting that Sheamus' contract with the company will expire in 2024. There is no word if the former WWE Champion has re-signed. Given his frustrations with his booking lately, it is possible that the Brawling Brute decides not to renew his contract and leave the company to pursue other opportunities.

Sheamus had talked about being unhappy in the WWE

In an interview with Daily Star in August, The Celtic Warrior noted that he was upset with the company for not utilizing him properly after his match against Gunther at Clash at the Castle 2022. He was white hot then, and the fans were firmly behind the Celtic superstar, wanting to see him achieve greatness. But the company never pulled the trigger.

"What I was upset about and what really bothered me was the creative after that. I came out of that with so much organic momentum, and it was just wasted. It didn’t go anywhere. It was a dead end, just like with WrestleMania. Drew went away because he was injured, but I was ready to go and then just nothing. There were no avenues and nowhere to go and that’s frustrating.'' said Sheamus

The former World Champion had also stated in an interview that if The Brawling Brutes, which consists of himself, Butch, and Ridge Holland, got the screen time like The Bloodline, then their faction would have also grown to much bigger heights.