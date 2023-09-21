Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup, where we aim to bring you the most exciting stories from the world of sports entertainment. Today's edition revolves around top names, including former world champions Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, and Dolph Ziggler.

It is a sad day in WWE as multiple cuts have been announced following their merger with UFC under TKO Holdings. Some of the superstars who have been let go by the company include former World Champion Dolph Ziggler and veteran superstar Shelton Benjamin. Apart from that, we will also take a look at the contracts that are coming up for renewal next year in 2024.

3) Shelton Benjamin has been fired by WWE

Former Intercontinental Champion Shelton Benjamin is one of the superstars who has been let go by the company in the ongoing batch of releases. Fightful has confirmed that the former tag team champion is no longer a part of the company. Other names who have also been released include Elias, Aliyah, Rick Boogs and Madcap Moss.

Shelton Benjamin joined the company in 2002 as part of team Angle. However, he left the company a few years later. He later re-signed in 2017 and was part of The Hurt Business stable along with Bobby Lashley, MVP, and Cedric Alexander. He won the RAW tag team titles alongside Alexander as well.

2) Dolph Ziggler has been released as well

What comes as a major shock to the wrestling world is that former 2-time World Champion Dolph Ziggler has also been cut by the company. The former NXT Champion had been with the company for 20 years and was considered a lifer by many. His brother Ryan Nemeth is a part of AEW and had teased Ziggler joining as well.

Regardless of whether he ends up in AEW or not, Ziggler's exit from WWE is very sad. The superstar was considered one of the best athletes in the ring and many felt that he had been underused by the company. Despite having memorable feuds and programs in the company, he never truly reached his potential.

1) Details on Sheamus and Drew McIntyre's contract status

Fightful Select reported that much like Drew McIntyre and Becky Lynch, Sheamus' contract will also end in 2024. While McIntyre and the Stamford-based company have been negotiating a new contract, there is no word of where The Celtic Warrior stands with respect to renewing his contract. The former WWE Champion is one of the workhorses in the company and is currently part of SmackDown.

''Add Sheamus to the list of stars whose current WWE contracts end soon. Fightful Select reports that like Drew McIntyre and Becky Lynch, the Celtic Warrior’s deal is up in early 2024." (H/t: Cagesideseats)''

Sheamus has put forth ''banger after banger'' and the company should ensure that they come to terms with a new contract with him. His last major match was against Edge, which is rumored to be The Rated-R Superstar's last match in the WWE.

