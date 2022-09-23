"One of the biggest moments of my life" - Sheamus opens up about his iconic match with current WWE Superstar

Top WWE Superstar Sheamus recently reflected on his show-stealing match against Austrian performer Gunther in Cardiff, Wales.

Earlier this month, The Celtic Warrior went one-on-one with the Intercontinental Champion at Clash at the Castle. He was unable to dethrone the champion despite a valiant effort. However, the bout is considered by many to be the best of the veteran's storied WWE career.

During a recent interview with RAW commentator Corey Graves on After The Bell, Sheamus shared an emotional insight into the contest mentioned above.

"It’s taken 14 years Corey, but you know what it doesn’t matter how long it's taken me because that moment in Cardiff was to me the moment of my career. One of the biggest moments of my life and if it’s taken that long that’s even better because I know I have earnt every single cheer and every single part of that experience." (From 41:20 to 41:37)

Sheamus is currently the head of the faction known as The Brawling Brutes. The trio can be seen every Friday on SmackDown as fellow group members Ridge Holland and Butch, much like their leader, look to impose violence on their opponents.

Sheamus on when he will retire from the wrestling business

The Celtic Warrior has been part of the WWE landscape for over a decade and has remained an essential roster member for his entire career.

Speaking to Inside The Ropes, the now 44-year-old discussed his retirement plans. The Irish star also said he wouldn't hang up his boots anytime soon.

"As long as people get excited to see The Celtic Warrior go out there, I’ll just keep going as long as possible. I feel like I have got at least another 8 years in me." (H/T Sportskeeda)

During his time in WWE, Sheamus has achieved many great things, from capturing multiple world titles to being crowned King of the Ring and winning the 2012 Royal Rumble. It will be interesting to see what's next for The Brawling Brutes' leader in the company.

What has been The Celtic Warrior's most significant moment in WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes, please credit After The Bell and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Why doesn't Finn Balor turn into the demon anymore? A former WWE writer explains here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far