Sheamus shares hilarious four-word reaction to resurfaced photo with former WWE Superstar

WWE SmackDown star Sheamus has reacted to an old photo with a former superstar that has resurfaced online.

He is currently the leader of The Brawling Brutes on SmackDown and recently came up short in the United States Championship Invitational tournament. The veteran competed in the Fatal 4-Way match this past Friday night on SmackDown, which was won by Rey Mysterio. LWO stablemates Santos Escobar and Rey Mysterio will battle on this Friday's episode of SmackDown to determine the number one contender for Austin Theory's United States Championship.

A wrestling fan posted a photograph on Twitter today of the three-time United States Champion and former superstar Rusev, now known as Miro in All Elite Wrestling. Miro is a former TNT Champion in AEW, but he has disappeared for months at a time during his stint with the promotion. He can now be seen on AEW Collision on Saturday nights.

The Celtic Warrior reacted to the photo with a hilarious four-word message. He referred to Miro as a fan in his response, as seen in the tweet below.

"Love photos with fans," he tweeted.

Sheamus wants to become WWE's first Ultimate Grand Slam Champion

Sheamus has had a remarkable WWE career, but there is one title that has eluded him over the years.

The 45-year-old has never held the Intercontinental Championship in his career and has been unable to defeat Gunther in multiple attempts. Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling, the veteran revealed what it would mean to him to capture the Intercontinental Championship and become the company's first "Ultimate Grand Slam Champion."

"When I win, [I am] going back to Ireland taking that Intercontinental title as the WWE’s first Ultimate Grand Slam Champion. I’ll go home, hop the bus, straight down Kyle Street around the Trinity College [to] celebrate creating history in the WWE," he said.

The former three-time WWE Champion and Gunther are now on separate brands following this year's draft. Sheamus was selected by SmackDown, while Gunther is now on RAW and is scheduled to have a face-to-face with Drew McIntyre tonight on the red brand.

It will be interesting to see if Sheamus can capture the Intercontinental Championship before his time in the squared circle is finished.

