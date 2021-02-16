Sheamus to enter the RAW Elimination Chamber match last

Sheamus won a Gauntlet match on this week's Monday Night RAW to become the last entrant in Sunday's RAW Elimination Chamber match. The Celtic Warrior pinned his former best friend Drew McIntyre to earn the spot.

The superb main event began with AJ Styles and Kofi Kingston duking it out in the ring. Kingston beat The Miz earlier in the night, allowing him to replace the latter in the Elimination Chamber match.

AJ Styles would eventually eliminate Kofi, but stood no chance against the Scottish Psychopath Drew McIntyre, who entered next. McIntyre would have one heck of a match, eliminating AJ Styles, Jeff Hardy, and Randy Orton.

However, Drew McIntyre, who put up an iron man performance, was not ready for his former best friend Sheamus. The Celtic Warrior took advantage of the WWE Champion's fatigue and attacked him from behind. This clearly played a huge role in the outcome of the match, as Sheamus would eventually pin McIntyre despite the latter putting up a fight.

The win puts Sheamus in the best position to become the next WWE Champion. He will get to watch and wait in his pod as the rest of his opponents fight it out in the middle of the ring before he enters the Chamber.

Sheamus will be confident ahead of Elimination Chamber

The Celtic Warrior will be ecstatic about his Gauntlet match victory. Not only did he seal his position as the final entrant in the WWE Championship Elimination Chamber match, but he also got a win over Drew McIntyre. Sheamus will definitely be heading into the pay-per-view with all the confidence in the world.

If Sheamus were to earn his fourth WWE title, he would have to be extremely cautious. We can assume that Drew McIntyre would try to take back the title and there is still the threat of Mr. Money In the Bank, The Miz, waiting in the wings.

There are two possible outcomes for Sheamus at Elimination Chamber. One, he loses the match as the final entrant. Two, he wins the match and becomes the new WWE Champion.

Do you think he will leave Elimination Chamber as World champion? Let us know down below.