Shelton Benjamin reveals the exact reason why WWE released him

Sripad

Shelton Benjamin was one of the most popular Superstars towards the end of the 2000s but he was released by WWE in 2010. The 3-time Intercontinental champion was re-signed 7 years later but still has not got a good push.

Shelton has now spoken out about his release from the company and claimed that it was WWE's decision completely. He has revealed that he was not interested in leaving but it had gotten to a point where he was not happy at work.

Talking to Lilian Garcia on her Chasing Glory podcast, he said:

“Me and WWE had a difference of opinion. I wanted to keep my job, and they had a different opinion. Honestly, I was so frustrated by the time I left, but at the same time, I kept feeling like I was constantly trying to prove myself as a superstar, as a performer, show that I can grow. And it got to the point where I was coming to work and my heart just wasn’t in it.

It was almost like my spirit was broken because I felt like every time I had something going, it got taken away from me somehow or another. My entire time then and now, I felt like I’ve always produced in the ring, I knew I needed to work on my promo skills, especially back then, but I also felt like there were ways to work around it that, there were certain things that could have been done to help me that they just weren’t doing.

And it got to the point, I was just coming to work and I was just miserable, and it started actually taking a physical toll on me because I remember seeing a picture of me shortly before I left and I didn’t recognize myself.”

“I felt like I was so frustrated, and I was becoming complacent, like I was getting a don’t care attitude, and all the negative things that a young talent would fall into, having their own pity party, and I think they saw it, and the decision was made to let me go.” [H/T 411Mania]

Benjamin is still not happy with his current role in the company and spoke about that as well. However, he has signed a new deal with the compnay and is expected to be with WWE for the next few years.