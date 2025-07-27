As fans must be aware, WWE SummerSlam 2025 will be a two-night event this year. While the opening night will take place on August 2, the second night will emanate live from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on August 3.The company has announced a stacked card for the closing night of WWE SummerSlam 2025. Apart from some quality wrestling and several title changes, fans could witness some big things transpire on the second night of The Biggest Party of The Summer.On that note, here are four bold predictions for WWE SummerSlam 2025 Night Two:#4. The Fiend could return on the second night of WWE SummerSlam 2025The Wyatt Sicks' Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy will defend the WWE Tag Team Titles in a Six-Pack TLC Match at WWE SummerSlam 2025. The company could add this bout to the second night as the opening night already features six encounters.However, the aforementioned match could see the shocking return of The Fiend. Bo Dallas, who currently plays Uncle Howdy on-screen, could ditch the character to return as The Fiend to pay a tribute to his late brother, Bray Wyatt.While fans had high hopes for Uncle Howdy's character following its debut, it has arguably been a bit underwhelming. Hence, Bo ditching the character to return as a new version of The Fiend would make sense.The Fiend could return to take out five other teams competing in this Six-Pack TLC match, leading to The Wyatt Sicks' victory.#3. Finn Balor could cost Dominik Mysterio a potential winDominik Mysterio will defend the Intercontinental Championship against AJ Styles on the closing night of WWE SummerSlam 2025. However, the luchador could lose his gold due to Finn Balor's betrayal.Balor, who has had issues with Dominik Mysterio over the last few months, could finally turn on his stablemate to cost him his title at The Biggest Party of The Summer. This potential angle could lead to a babyface turn for &quot;Dirty&quot; Dom.#2. Bayley could turn heelLyra Valkyria will challenge Becky Lynch for the Women's Intercontinental Championship at WWE SummerSlam 2025. However, if Big Time Becks wins, Lyra will no longer be able to challenge for the title as long as Lynch remains champion.While it could be anybody's game, Bayley's interference may prove costly for Lyra Valkyria. As fans must be aware, Lyra defeated The Role Model to get a shot at Lynch.Given that, Bayley may make her presence felt during the match to exact revenge on the former NXT star by costing her a potential win, and turn heel in the process.#1. Cody Rhodes' 'Shield' could returnCody Rhodes will lock horns with John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Title in a Street Fight Match on the second night of The Biggest Party of The Summer. While he failed to beat The Cenation Leader at WrestleMania 41, The American Nightmare may turn things around in the rematch to reclaim the gold.However, Rhodes' celebrations could be short-lived as he could be confronted by Seth Rollins. The Visionary was The American Nightmare's 'Shield' during his feud with Roman Reigns and The Rock, playing a crucial role in his victory last year.Rollins could cash in his MITB briefcase on a battered and depleted Cody Rhodes to become the new Undisputed WWE Champion.