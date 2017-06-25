Shinsuke Nakamura and his wife: 5 things you need to know about them

Harumi Maekawa has been an important part of Shinsuke Nakamura's life and his success story ever since his college days.

25 Jun 2017

Shinsuke Nakamura is WWE's finest Japanese import to-date

Shinsuke Nakamura, a name that evokes visions of an eccentric, fan-favourite Japanese Superstar. An image of a man that has won everything this is in his home country of Japan and is now a part of the WWE. A man whose title reigns legitimised NXT and a man who has unmatched charisma.

No, the King of Strong Style does not need any introduction. In his relatively short run in the WWE, the man has captured accolades, championships and the hearts of millions of his fans in the WWE Universe, and he continues to do so every time he steps into the ring.

The enigmatic Nakamura’s life away from the world of professional wrestling, however, has always been a bit of a secret and today, we’re going to take you through a few facts about him and his wife that you may not have known before.

Nakamura’s wife is Harumi Maekawa. Very little information about her is known to the public and to date, there have been no images of her released anywhere on the Internet. We do know some things about this wonderful couple though, so let’s get started.

#1 They first met in college

The University where they met

Very few people know that Shinsuke Nakamura was actually a collegiate wrestler at the Aoyama Gakuin University in Shibuya, Tokyo, Japan. Not only did Nakamura actually ended up becoming the captain of the Wrestling team in his college, but he also won several championships during his time there.

The Aoyama Gakuin University was where Shinsuke Nakamura first met Harumi Maekawa. The tall and handsome Shinsuke managed to leave enough of an impression on Maekawa for them to start dating sometime around the year 1999/2000.

Although Maekawa’s academic credentials are unknown, her love for Shinsuke eventually ended up becoming known to all, which takes us to the next point.