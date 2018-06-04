WWE News: Shinsuke Nakamura comments on his upcoming contract signing with AJ Style

Nakamura and Styles will officially sign the contract this week on SmackDown Live.

Shinsuke Nakamura had his say about this week's contract signing on social media

What’s the story?

On Sunday morning, SmackDown Live Superstar Shinsuke Nakamura took it to his official Twitter handle in order to react to his upcoming WWE Championship sit-down contract signing with current champion AJ Styles.

In case you didn’t know...

During a very recent edition of SmackDown Live at The O2 Arena in London, UK, both Nakamura and Styles once again competed against each other in one-on-one match, with the winner of the contest eventually getting an opportunity to pick the stipulation for their next WWE Championship match at this year's Money in the Bank pay-per-view.

After Nakamura’s win over Styles on this occasion, ‘The King of Strong Style’ eventually went on to pick the Last Man Standing stipulation for his and Styles’ upcoming WWE Title match.

The heart of the matter

SmackDown Live General Manager Paige recently took to her official Twitter handle in order to note that WWE Champion Styles and his arch-rival Nakamura will participate in a contract signing segment for this week’s episode of SD Live, in order to officially confirm the upcoming Last Man Standing WWE Title match between both men.

Very nice to offer @AJStylesOrg a seat at the table. He can’t sign the contract standing up! #WWEChampionship ✒️📄 — Shinsuke Nakamura (@ShinsukeN) June 2, 2018

Nakamura, who ever since turning heel has been beaming with confidence and the former two-time NXT Champion took it to his official Twitter handle in order to claim that he believes that it is indeed a great idea to have Styles sit during their upcoming contract signing, due to the fact that two weeks ago on SD Live, we witnessed Nakamura drop the Phenomenal One to the floor for a 10-count.

What’s next?

Styles is currently slated to defend his WWE Championship against Shinsuke Nakamura later this month at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois as part of the 2018 Money in the Bank pay-per-view.

Nakamura and AJ will square-off in a Last Man Standing match on this occasion.

