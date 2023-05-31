Shinsuke Nakamura must be replaced with top WWE star at Money In The Bank

Is Shinsuke Nakamura heading for the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match? Or is this another planned swerve from WWE?

Last night on WWE RAW, Nakamura got what many are describing as an upset win over Bronson Reed in a Money in the Bank qualifying match. The former Intercontinental Champion hasn't exactly had the best win/loss record in recent weeks, leading many to believe that he won't make it to London to compete.

With the graphic last night teasing that there will only be six spots in the Money in the Bank matches this year, these spots become more important than ever, and many will be gunning for them.

With Money in the Bank over a month away, we can't help but wonder if The King of Strong Style will even make it to the premium live event in July.

Will Shinsuke Nakamura make it to Money in the Bank?

With the rivalry between Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes being far from over, it leads you to wonder if either man will be available to compete in the Money in the Bank ladder match.

But with the unpredictable nature of The Beast Incarnate, you can't rule out him attacking someone currently in the match to try and take their spot.

If Lesnar takes out Nakamura backstage, leading into Money in the Bank, this allows a unique opportunity for him and The American Nightmare heading into the premium live event.

Brock Lesnar could compete against Cody Rhodes in the opening match at Money in the Bank to determine who replaces Shinsuke Nakamura in the match that will take place later on in the evening.

This would allow Rhodes to end his rivalry with Lesnar with a victory and the chance to get the briefcase later that night, so he has a path to once again challenge Roman Reigns and avenge his loss at WrestleMania 39.

Will it happen? Will Nakamura make it to Money in the Bank? We'll find out soon enough.

What are your thoughts on the upcoming Men's Money in the Bank ladder match? Do you think Shinsuke Nakamura will remain in the match between now and the premium live event? Or was this done for someone like Cody Rhodes to claim it closer to the show? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

