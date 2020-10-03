Shinsuke Nakamura spotted dressed up as The Undertaker in deleted Twitter post

Shinsuke Nakamura may have just dropped a big teaser of an upcoming WWE project as the SmackDown Superstar was spotted dressed up as The Undertaker during a recent photoshoot.

Nakamura posted a five-second video clip with the caption ' Photoshoot for something coming up'. However, the tweet was deleted quickly, quite possibly at the behest of WWE 's PR team, who probably didn't want the news of the project getting out.

We, however, took screenshots of the tweet before it was taken down, which you can view below:

Shinsuke Nakamura as The Undertaker.

What could Nakamura be teasing?

Nakamura even posted a cheeky reaction immediately after deleting the tweet:

🤫 — Shinsuke Nakamura (@ShinsukeN) October 2, 2020

The Photoshoot could most likely be a part of something special that the WWE could be working on for Halloween. We have officially entered Halloween month, and the company has always conducted unique photoshoots in which the Superstars are shown cosplaying different characters. This year could very well feature the scariest characters in professional wrestling history.

We must say; Shinsuke Nakamura's impersonations of the most terrifying version of The Undertaker are certainly on point.

Shinsuke Nakamura's current WWE status

Shinsuke Nakamura is currently one-half of the SmackDown Tag Team Champions alongside Cesaro. The Champions successfully defended their titles against Lucha House Party at the recently concluded Clash of Champions PPV.

Nakamura and Cesaro have enjoyed a steady reign thus far. Still, WWE would ideally want to freshen things up by booking them against a new set of challengers.

Where is The Undertaker?

The Deadman is busy relishing life as a retired performer. Undertaker announced his retirement at the end of WWE's Last Ride docuseries. However, an interesting line was added to the final episode on the insistence of Vince McMahon.

Vince McMahon got Undertaker to say 'never say never,' which pretty much left the door open for a possible in-ring return. Here's what Undertaker revealed during his appearance on My Mom's Basement podcast:

"Originally, that's where I was at until I had to send the last 15 minutes to the Chairman [Vince McMahon]. He didn't like the ending at all. That's where we put the line back in there, 'never say never.' I'm coming to grips with it. Obviously, as we get close to [WrestleMania], I'll have that internal feeling like I should be getting ready for something." H/t Fightful

It's great to see Shinsuke Nakamura channel his Undertaker, but would you like to see The Phenom himself return to WWE TV anytime soon?