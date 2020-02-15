Shinsuke Nakamura spotted with top Bullet Club member

Shinsuke Nakamura

WWE SmackDown Superstar Shinsuke Nakamura is currently engaged in a feud against Braun Strowman and the former 'King of Strong Style' will be looking to win back the WWE Intercontinental Championship sooner rather than later.

Prior to tonight's episode of SmackDown Live, Nakamura ran into a familiar face in the form of New Japan Pro Wrestling star and former IWGP Heavyweight Champion, Jay White. The former himself took to his official Instagram and shared a photo of the two.

Shinsuke Nakamura runs into Bullet Club leader Jay White

Since making his return to NJPW in 2017, White has established his position in the company as the top gaijin and in his first year back at the Land of the Rising Sun, White aligned himself with the CHAOS faction, a group once led by Nakamura himself.

However, shortly afterward, White would go on to turn his back on Kazuchika Okada, as he joined the Bullet Club and the former IWGP Heavyweight Champion, who has been influenced by Nakamura throughout his career, was recently spotted with the latter.

The former NXT Champion took to Instagram and shared the following photo:

What's next for Jay White and Shinsuke Nakamura?

White is currently on the back of a major win over SANADA, and as for Nakamura, the former WWE IC Champion will look to win back his title from Strowman.