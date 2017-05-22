Shinsuke Nakamura vs Dolph Ziggler, WWE Backlash 2017 Winner and analysis

The King Of Strong Style has a...not so strong debut

by Rohit Nath News 22 May 2017, 05:25 IST

Nakamura looked to make an impactful debut

The crowd started chanting for Nakamura before his music even hit. The match itself started off slow, with Ziggler attempting rest holds on Nakamura while he attempted to escape and strike. The slow pace had continued for a while until Nakamura landed an enziguri.

Ziggler seemed to get the majority of the offence in. He got ready to hit the superkick but was caught, but still managed to hit the Zig-Zag. Predictably so, Nakamura kicked out, since he definitely wasn't losing his debut. The match seemed to have gone on for too long, and sadly didn’t get too much of a reaction from the crowd as a whole.

The match finished after an exploder suplex followed by a Kinshasa. Not a particularly great debut match to hold off for over a month and a half, but a great finish nonetheless. Now, one would wonder what’s next for Nakamura.

The King Of Strong Style has been positioned as one of the future top stars of SmackDown Live. WWE probably has huge plans for Nakamura going forward. However, hopefully, the lack of crowd reaction hasn't affected Nakamura negatively in the eyes of WWE officials.

This is the finish of the match

