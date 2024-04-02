Sami Zayn will get the chance to make history at WrestleMania 40 when he challenges Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship. The Ring General has been one of the most dominant Champions in history, defeating every challenger he's faced.

While Gunther has enjoyed constant success over the last year, Zayn has tried extremely hard to recapture the magic he had. His part in The Bloodline made it one of the most compelling storylines in WWE history.

Can The Ultimate Underdog make history again at WrestleMania 40? The next four finishes could play out when he challenges Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship.

#4. Gunther cheats to win

He hasn't done it much in WWE, but Gunther could easily cheat to defeat a hard-charging Sami Zayn at WrestleMania 40.

The pairing is one of The Ultimate Underdog taking on The Ring General. On paper, Gunther should not have a problem dispatching the scrappy Sami Zayn.

If Zayn proves to be more of a challenge than Gunther anticipated, however, then he could resort to cheating. It would save his reign and prolong the feud for another match at the next Premium Live Event.

#3. Sami Zayn wins the Intercontinental Championship

Sami Zayn has delivered in every one of his matches at WrestleMania.

The fairytale ending for Sami Zayn at WrestleMania 40 would be overcoming the odds by beating the unbeatable Gunther for the title. Daniel Bryan and Becky Lynch both got their fairytale endings at WrestleMania 30 and 35 respectively.

With a possible draft coming up in the next few months, it could be time for the title to swap hands. Gunther can move up to being a main-event heel and eventual major Champion.

Zayn can continue doing what he does - put over anyone he crosses paths with while also continuing his emotional storytelling, only as a Champion.

#2. Gunther retains his title at WrestleMania 40

The most straightforward finish between Gunther and Sami Zayn would be another big win for The Ring General. It would line up with the rest of his title defenses and add to his historic run as Intercontinental Champion.

It wouldn't be a shocking outcome and the two could even steal the show. If Zayn pushes Gunther to his ultimate limit, then we may even see a sign of respect between the two.

Some title matches could go either way at WrestleMania 40. This is one of them, but conventional booking suggests another hard-fought win for The Ring General.

#1. Chad Gable costs Sami Zayn the title at WrestleMania 40

Will Chad Gable factor into the outcome in Philadelphia?

Chad Gable has been a supporting character in the Intercontinental Title chase. He was the final person Zayn defeated in the Gauntlet match to determine Gunther's challenger for WrestleMania 40.

Zayn ultimately won but Gable didn't think Zayn was ready or deserving of the honor. Sami even wanted to correct a loss he had to Bronson Reed last week but lost after not listening to Gable's advice. On this week's RAW, the two trained together with Zayn finally taking some of Gable's words to heart.

They may work together to end Gunther's reign, but turning on Zayn and costing him the title could be in the cards. Master Gable hasn't been working with Alpha Academy much over the last few weeks, so that could foreshadow a heel turn.

