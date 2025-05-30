Shocking call-up; John Cena match stipulation? 4 things Nick Aldis can announce on WWE SmackDown

This week's episode of WWE SmackDown will be held at the Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee. John Cena and Cody Rhodes are set to be in the same building after their altercation at Saturday Night's Main Event when The American Nightmare helped Jey Uso fight off Cena and Logan Paul.

Bianca Belair is scheduled to return after missing the past month with a finger injury, plus two Money in the Bank qualifying matches. General Manager Nick Aldis usually makes special announcements before the show and sometimes during.

Let's look at four things the SmackDown GM could announce on May 30.

#4. Jordynne Grace's possible call-up to SmackDown

Jordynne Grace. (Photo via: WWE.com)

One of the most shocking wins in NXT history happened on Tuesday when Jacy Jayne defeated Stephanie Vaquer to become the new NXT Women's Champion. Following Vaquer's loss, it was rumored that she would get called up to RAW and Jordynne Grace to SmackDown.

With Giulia being introduced two weeks ago, Nick Aldis bringing in Jordynne Grace would raise his profile as the General Manager. Grace could also be a good first opponent for Bianca Belair in her return, though The EST has unfinished business with Naomi and Jade Cargill.

#3. Randy Orton could get fined for his actions at WWE Backlash

Randy Orton hasn't returned to WWE television since losing to John Cena at Backlash. Orton almost won, but multiple interferences helped Cena retain the Undisputed WWE Championship. Cena already took care of R-Truth, so The Viper could turn his attention to Nick Aldis.

It has been rumored for a while that Orton and Aldis are set to clash at some point. There's already tension between them, and the SmackDown General Manager could fine the 14-time WWE World Champion for hitting an RKO on him, as well as multiple backstage personnel, at Backlash.

#2. More Money in the Bank matches could be announced

Money in the Bank is scheduled for June 7 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo credit: WWE.com)

There are currently four matches scheduled for Money in the Bank on June 7 inside the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California. One of the changes under Triple H is the low number of matches, usually four to five, during non-Big Four Premium Live Events.

With four matches on the card already, SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis could announce one more bout for the PLE. With the Street Profits missing WrestleMania 41 and Backlash, it might be time for them to defend the WWE Tag Team Championship at a big event.

One possibility is a Fatal Four-Way Tag Team match for the title, with Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins defending against Fraxiom, DIY, and The Wyatt Sicks.

#1. Potential stipulation for John Cena and Logan Paul vs. Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso match at MITB

John Cena nearly helped Logan Paul win the World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event. Due to the rushed nature of the SNME's ending, no stipulation was mentioned for the tag team match at Money in the Bank.

SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis could come out in this week's show and make one, which could anger The Last Real Champion. One stipulation could be if Cena and Paul win, Cody Rhodes wouldn't get a rematch for the Undisputed WWE Championship, and Jey Uso would have to defend the World Heavyweight Title against The Maverick in a rematch.

On the other hand, if Rhodes and Jey win, Cena would be made to defend his championship against The American Nightmare, and Paul wouldn't get another shot at the World Heavyweight Title as long as The Yeet Master is champion.

