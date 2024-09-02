Shocking Money in the Bank cash in, former world champion's next move? 4 WWE main roster stars who can win the Women's North American Championship

WWE NXT No Mercy aired last night from Denver, Colorado. The show featured five major title matches. This includes the NXT Title, the NXT Women's Championship, tag team gold, and both North American Championships.

The card was quite entertaining as a whole, but one of the more surprising outcomes came from the Women's North American Championship match. The reigning champion, Kelani Jordan, put her belt on the line against Wendy Choo.

Jordan surprisingly defeated the creepy Wendy Choo. After her pinfall victory over Wendy, Kelani left. In the ring, however, Tatum Paxley appeared and attacked Choo after Wendy recently attacked the title-obsessed star.

Kelani was smart and left the creepy stars to fight each other, but now many are wondering what's next. Jordan has been making short work of most of the NXT roster, so perhaps a main roster star could come down to NXT and test their meddle or even dethrone the champion.

Trending

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

This article will look at four names from RAW and SmackDown who could potentially dethrone Kelani and win the NXT Women's North American Championship for the first time.

Below are four WWE main roster stars who could win the Women's North American Championship.

#4. Michin has been making a name for herself in WWE

Expand Tweet

Michin is a fantastic WWE superstar. She is currently signed to the Friday Night SmackDown brand. She was first called up back in 2020 but ended up being released by the Vince McMahon-led regime before The Game brought her back in 2022.

The Blasian Baddie has had a great 2024. While she struggled to get booked routinely throughout much of 2023, 2024 has changed the game. Not only did she receive a lot of spotlight on NXT, but she's become a top challenger for the WWE Women's Title on SmackDown.

The talented star could return to NXT yet again, this time to make a consistent effort to win the Women's North American Title. She challenged for the belt once before, so if she goes all in, Michin might be able to get it this time around.

#3. Zelina Vega deserves a singles title

Expand Tweet

Zelina Vega is a popular WWE star whose fans are really starting to get behind her. There have been multiple social media movements pushing to help elevate her in the promotion, and for good reason, she is a tremendous performer.

The talented Zelina has had a few accolades in WWE. For starters, she held the Women's Tag Team Title alongside Carmella. She is also the first-ever Queen of the Ring, although it was called the Queen's Crown Tournament when she won it.

Still, Vega is yet to hold a proper singles title in the company. The Latino World Order member could try to change that by going home to NXT and dethroning Kelani Jordan. The two would certainly put on a fantastic bout together if given the chance.

#2. IYO SKY could chase after a title she's never held before

IYO SKY is a top-level superstar. While she has spent a lot of time on all three of WWE's active brands, SKY was originally a major hit in Japan. She also had a memorable match in Lucha Underground with Pentagon Jr.

Out of everybody on this list, IYO SKY is by far the most successful. She is a former WWE Women's Champion and a multi-time Women's Tag Team Champion. She also held the NXT Women's Title and the NXT Women's Tag Team Title while on the White and Gold brand.

There aren't many belts left that The Genius of the Sky is yet to hold. The NXT Women's North American Championship is one of them, however, so she could return to the White and Gold brand and dethrone Jordan. She could then tear it up with the likes of Roxanne Perez, Sol Ruca, Jaida Parker, and Giulia.

#1. Tiffany Stratton could cash in

Expand Tweet

Tiffany Stratton is an incredible athlete. With a gymnastics background, Tiffany can do things in the ring that very few others are capable of. In that sense, the WWE SmackDown star is quite similar to Kelani Jordan.

The Buff Barbie is in a great spot. She is the reigning holder of the Women's Money in the Bank briefcase. She won the briefcase at the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event a few months ago and now has a guaranteed title opportunity.

While this contract is typically used on world titles, Austin Theory once cashed in the Men's Money in the Bank briefcase on the United States Championship. As a result, it is possible Stratton could cash in on the North American Champion.

Could Stratton return to NXT to cash in on Kelani and win a belt she's yet to hold?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback