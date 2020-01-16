Alexa Bliss reveals shocking reason WWE 'weren't too happy' with her

It's been a forgettable few months for Bliss..

Alexa Bliss was one of the WWE's most strongly booked women. But after having several spells on the sidelines with injury rumours, she's endured a quiet last few months where she hasn't wrestled all that much nor had a lot of time on the mic.

Now, Bliss has taken to Twitter revealing that an assumed act of improvisation whilst dressed in the Buzz Lightyear gear from last year's SummerSlam wasn't well-received by everyone.

Not everyone thought so lol they weren’t too happy w the laser 💥 https://t.co/udDk7ds48D — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) January 15, 2020

Now, in reality it's unclear who 'they' are but the assumption is that Bliss is indirectly referring to some high-ranking WWE officials. If that's true, you can infer she wasn't supposed to do the Buzz Lightyear laser gesture during the match.

But things are about to pick up for Bliss, who has recently been announced as hosting a new podcast and today news broke of a new WWE television show called 'Fight Like a Girl' too.

Thankfully, Bliss seems set for an in-ring return after also being announced for a Triple Threat tag-team match on this week's SmackDown, teaming with Nikki Cross to take on Sasha Banks and Bayley, against Lacey Evans and Dana Brooke.

It's clear if Bliss did have any real backstage heat, that it's almost all gone as evidenced by all the new opportunities she's being granted as explained above.

