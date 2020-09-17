Shotzi Blackheart rebels in her quest for her first WWE title win

Every once in a while a wrestler comes along that is so visually striking and dynamic that they elicit a reaction before they even lock up with their opponent. Some of the greats had this unmistakable "it" factor and you can already see that Shotzi Blackheart has it. From her eccentric look and infectious energy to her wildly entertaining entrance complete with a mini tank, The Ballsy Badass stands out in the best way possible

Shotzi Blackheart delivered a star-making performance on this week’s episode of NXT in a non-title match against Io Shirai. WWE clearly sees something special in the Filipino-American wrestler because she has been a part of some high profile matches this year.

In January, Shotzi Blackheart pulled off an upset when she eliminated the two-time NXT Women’s Champion, Shayna Baszler, in the No. 1 Contender’s Battle Royal. She ultimately lost the match but she made a statement nonetheless. A week later, The Daddy from the Black Lagoon made her Royal Rumble debut as entrant No. 26. She continued that momentum this summer when she and Tegan Nox challenged Sasha Banks and Bayley for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship on the June 17 episode on NXT.

Shotzi Blackheart remains headstrong in the face of expectations

On Wednesday, Shotzi Blackheart had the chance to prove herself against the reigning NXT Women’s Champion following an eye-catching promo. She and Shirai produced one of the best matches of the week in a thrilling performance from both competitors. Blackheart more than held her own, pulling off an array of impressive moves including a Tiger Suplex that she deftly transitioned into a Cattle Mutilation. However, The Genius of the Sky eventually won with her signature Asai Moonsault, but her opponent earned her respect.

It wouldn’t be a stretch to say Shotzi Blackheart will be a future WWE women’s champion. The former Phoenix of RISE Champion has already held several titles as an independent wrestler so she already has the track record to match her talent and presentation. Even more, The Ballsy Badass has what it takes to be the best protagonist on a roster full of babyfaces turned heel.

One of the drawbacks of the current era of NXT is that the company is seemingly having a hard time presenting interesting and sustainable good guys. Stars like Dakota Kai and Candice LeRae appeared to be perfect for the role but for whatever reason WWE never developed them as underdog characters. Blackheart is unique in the sense that she can be relatable while exuding the aura of a star.

Shotzi Blackheart can be this generation’s Lita. It may seem too soon to make such a comparison but the similarities are there. The way The Daddy from the Black Lagoon hurls herself at her opponents and her high-risk moveset isn’t the reason why, though. That was only part of what made Lita distinct during the Attitude Era. Her commitment to march to the beat of her own drum and blaze a new trail is what really made her beloved women’s wrestling legend and it’s not hard to see those qualities in Blackheart already.

Many of the performers who have transcended the confines of women’s wrestling did so because they challenged the stereotypes around femininity. They represented everyday women who lived alternative lifestyles but they also pushed the boundaries of what women can look like and achieve in this industry. As such, Shotzi Blackheart is well on her way eventually earning a spot among fan favorites like Lita.