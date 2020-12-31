Shotzi Blackheart wins NXT Breakout Superstar of 2020 award; Triple H reacts

As revealed on the latest NXT episode, which included the 2020 year-end awards, Shotzi Blackheart was announced as the Breakout Superstar of the year from the Black-and-Gold brand.

William Regal did the honors of announcing the winner of the award. The nominees in the category included Pat McAfee, Damian Priest, Cameron Grimes, Santos Escobar, Ilja Dragunov, Dexter Lumis, Raquel Gonzalez, Timothy Thatcher, and eventual winner Shotzi Blackheart.

A video of Shotzi Blackheart aired after the announcement, and the howling was unsurprisingly a prevalent feature. Blackheart spoke about the year that she had and revealed that her father taught her to be a badass. Shotzi Blackheart's dad would be a proud man. Blackheart said that she was prepared for the new year before ending the promo with the 'TCB' and a customary howl.

Triple H congratulated Shotzi Blackheart with the following tweet:

A now award-winning breakout year for @ShotziWWE .... can't wait to see what 2021 brings. Congratulations! #NXTYearEndAwards #WWENXT

Shotzi would also put out this tweet:

This really sums up what this year has felt like to me. I cried so many happy tears all year. Every moment felt unreal. But most importantly I got to be genuinely me the entire way. I feel completely in my element. @WWENXT #NXTAwardBreakout https://t.co/hBtfRtnfAV — Shotzi Blackheart (@ShotziWWE) December 31, 2020

Shotzi Blackheart's 2020

Shotzi Blackheart's unique character and look, coupled with her natural charisma, propelled her to a different level in 2020.

Blackheart had some memorable moments throughout the year. She even challenged Io Shirai for the NXT Women's Championship in September on an episode of NXT. Blackheart richly deserves the accolade as she improved all the different aspects of her game.

The quality of her matches was better, and she had a gimmick that was perfect for a fan-favorite Superstar. The tank and her infectious energy got her over with the fans, and she was awarded with the opportunity to showcase herself on NXT TV.

Team Shotzi.

Shotzi Blackheart was even the host of the special NXT: Halloween Havoc episode in October. Blackheart led her team at WarGames, and while they were unsuccessful, the women's WarGames match was one of the major highlights of the show. Blackheart also debuted a new tank at the PPV.

2021 could be another crucial year for Shotzi Blackheart as she could get called up to RAW or SmackDown. WWE consistently needs to freshen up the women's division, and Blackheart could potentially have another breakout year, this time on the main roster.