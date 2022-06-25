Shotzi defeats former champion to qualify for Money in the Bank ladder match

Shotzi defeated former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Tamina on SmackDown this week to qualify for the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match.

She was initially supposed to face Aliyah, but it was revealed during the show that the latter was hurt and thus couldn't make it. The two stars were involved in a program for a few weeks, and it would've been good to finally see them collide in the ring.

Tamina was announced as Aliyah's replacement just a few hours before the bout took place. During the match, Shotzi dropped the former into the turnbuckle with a toehold and hit her with a DDT to pick up the victory.

She joins Liv Morgan, Asuka, Lacey Evans, Alexa Bliss and Raquel Rodriguez to qualify for the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match, which will take place at the titular premium live event.

The winner of the contract will become the new RAW or SmackDown Women's Champion if they successfully cash it in. During the show, Drew McIntyre and Sheamus defeated The Usos to qualify for the men's ladder match.

It was also announced that the male and female Money in the Bank participants will all be on SmackDown next week.

