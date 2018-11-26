5 best bookings WWE could pull off at WrestleMania 35

The SHOW OF SHOWS is nearly 5 months away

With 2018 coming to a close, the most awaited WWE event is around the corner and excitement is at an all-time high for the grandest stage of them all.Each year we witness matches and moments which define this glorious event. From the 'Ultimate challenge' in WrestleMania 6 to 'End of an era' match in WrestleMania 28, these moments have given fans a lot to remember.

Coming to recent times, WWE's top superstar Roman Reigns has headlined WrestleMania 4 years in a row. Certainly, this hasn't been well accepted by the WWE fans. Since the former Universal Champion is out of action due to his battle with Leukemia, we would definitely be seeing the emergence of a new Superstar like Drew McIntyre or Legends like John Cena or The Rock to set up the marquee matches.

Drew McIntyre is the main event material but I don't see WWE using him much in the main event picture anytime soon. Dean Ambrose could have his WrestleMania moment this year with his new sadistic character. Which could give birth to the greatest heel of the New Era?

The appearance of The Rock for a match is uncertain due to his busy movie schedule. As his latest tweet suggests, John Cena is about to finish his latest movie project in China and he is most likely to be active in the WWE for the better part of 2019.

This match could have a tough competition with the rumored triple threat match between Ronda Rousey, Charlotte, and the Irish Lasskicker Becky Lynch for the main event spot. Both the matches would be a ripper.

We don't what the WWE has for us. With new wrestling promotions coming up, WWE will give all they got to raise the bar higher. So we certainly will be given a good show at the grandest stage of them all. All the questions will be clear in the coming months.

But I am a pro-wrestling fan, speculating rumours and theories over Pro-wrestling are my favourite pass time. Hence, I want to pen down top 5 matches that WWE could possibly pull off to make WrestleMania 35 memorable. Have a good read and let me know what you guys feel

