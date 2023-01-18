Shunned Champion, Hall of Famer - 4 WWE Legends who definitely won't be part of RAW XXX

WWE celebrates 30 years of its flagship show Monday Night RAW next week and several legends are expected to be part of the celebration.

The likes of Shawn Michaels, Ric Flair, The Bella Twins, Teddy Long, and The Undertaker are all being advertised for the show, but it appears that there will be a few big names missing from the event.

As with every anniversary show, there are always several names who don't get the call, and it appears that these four following stars are not expected to be in attendance.

#4. Shane McMahon

It's been almost a year since Shane McMahon was last seen on WWE TV as part of the 2022 Royal Rumble match. There have been many rumors about Shane-O-Mac over the past year, and given the company's current status, it's highly unlikely that his father will be calling him back to be part of the event.

It was recently revealed that Shane is still seen as an independent contractor for the company, but at the present moment in time, there is nothing for him to do on RAW, so a return wouldn't make sense.

#3. Tatanka

Tatanka @NativeTatanka Even though @WWE contacted me 5 weeks ago, I will not be attending the 30th Anniversary Show...instead, as noted, my Son's Wrestling Team won the Regional Championship & we're heading out of town to the State Championship! No better place I would rather be! #Father #Son Support! Even though @WWE contacted me 5 weeks ago, I will not be attending the 30th Anniversary Show...instead, as noted, my Son's Wrestling Team won the Regional Championship & we're heading out of town to the State Championship! No better place I would rather be! #Father #Son Support! https://t.co/9tvWX54L4Z

Initially, Tatanka was one of the stars that were advertised for the show, but he made it clear on his Twitter page earlier this week that he had made the decision to go to his son's State Wrestling Championship instead.

Tatanka is a legend who doesn't appear on WWE shows often and many fans were looking forward to seeing him again, but it appears that he made the choice of a father and wanted to be there to support his son instead.

#2. WWE Hall of Famer Sunny

Hall of Famer Sunny has had a rough relationship with the Stamford-based promotion over the past few years and it's been more than a decade since she has been invited back to be part of any of their anniversary shows.

The former star is someone who definitely cannot attend RAW XXX since she is currently in jail after her bond was revoked back in 2022. Sunny could face up to 26 years in prison if convicted of DUI and manslaughter-related charges.

#1. Sable

It's unclear why Sable hasn't been called back to WWE for any of their anniversary shows since her departure. Sable is the wife of current star Brock Lesnar, but the former Women's Champion hasn't been in attendance for any of his matches over the years and is still awaiting a Hall of Fame induction.

Interestingly, when Torrie Wilson was inducted into the Hall of Fame a few years ago, she was told not to mention Sable's name in her speech, which appears to confirm that there are still some issues between the company and the former star.

Lesnar himself could be in attendance for the show since he appears on this year's poster for The Royal Rumble, but as of yet, he hasn't appeared on any WWE-related events since Crown Jewel last year.

Do you think WWE will omit any other legends this year? Share your thoughts in the comments section below...

An Attitude Era star told Sportskeeda he would love to be at the Royal Rumble right here.

Poll : 0 votes