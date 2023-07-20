"Shut the f**k up, Johnny" – Ex-WWE star recalls John Laurinaitis firing him after four months on SmackDown

Former WWE executive John Laurinaitis was responsible for informing superstars of their release during his two decades with the company. In a recent interview, Tank Toland reflected on his negative experiences with the 60-year-old.

Toland was known as James D*ck on SmackDown between October 2005 and February 2006. During that time, his tag team partner Chad D*ck started a fight with him backstage as part of a hazing incident.

On the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast, Toland recalled how he did not take kindly to Laurinaitis delivering the news of his release:

"'Your gimmick's not really working. We're a publicly traded company. You can't be fighting backstage getting into fights,'" Toland said, quoting Laurinaitis. "I'm thinking to myself, 'Shut the f**k up, Johnny. Just shut the f**k up.' (…) I just always felt like he didn't like me anyway. I don't know what it was. I tried to be nice to everybody. That's just me in life. I just try to be kind to everybody." [38:03 – 38:35]

Laurinaitis was WWE's Head of Talent Relations at the time. After 21 years with the company, Vince McMahon's former right-hand man quietly departed in 2022 amid misconduct allegations.

Tank Toland takes a shot at John Laurinaitis' work

Before becoming part of WWE's management team, John Laurinaitis wrestled under the name Johnny Ace between 1987 and 2000.

Tank Toland believes Laurinaitis never connected with him as a person. He also aimed a light-hearted dig at the former executive's in-ring performances:

"It was such a toxic time back then in that locker room," Toland continued. "I don't know, it was really odd. I guess he never got me or whatever. I don't really care. Maybe he thought my work was s**t. I don't care. His work was, I don't need to mention it. You know, just watch him." [38:38 – 39:02]

In the same interview, Toland addressed whether he would be willing to return to WWE one day.

