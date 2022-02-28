5 Signs that the WWE brand split will end soon

In 2016, WWE ushered in a new era with the brand split. The structure of the product completely changed, with Monday Night RAW being complemented by Tuesday Night SmackDown! Live.

Having two shows to watch guaranteed more quality content for fans. This was a refreshing change of pace from the pre-brand split era, where there was basically one show to watch, and the other was just filler and skippable.

However, nearly six years from the day the split came into being, the product is in danger of reverting back to the previous situation. It is rumored that WWE will end the brand split after WrestleMania 38 and shun the duopoly in favor of one major show to watch.

The signs are all there, and it could well be the end of the brand split. While one can argue that it is necessary to keep things fresh, others will suggest that the brand split era was more engaging.

Nevertheless, here are five signs that the WWE brand split will end soon.

#5 On our list of reasons why the WWE brand split will end soon: The main event of WrestleMania 38

We’ll get the obvious one out of the way. The biggest sign the brand split is about to end is the title-for-title match between WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Having a title unification match means there will only be one world champion in World Wrestling Entertainment. It would mean a return to the time the company had one man at the top of the mountain, with everyone trying to knock him off.

The title unification match will most likely precede the end of the brand split, with one champion reigning supreme. It will be a similar situation to the pre-2016 times, something the company may be considering at the moment.

#4 The imbalance between SmackDown and RAW

Ever since SmackDown received the backing of FOX, it has been a much bigger deal. It has also eclipsed WWE’s original flagship show in RAW, which is also the world's longest-running weekly episodic TV show.

The difference between the two shows at present is basically night and day. SmackDown boasts better viewership numbers, sponsorships, and reach and is on another planet compared to its red counterpart.

This is very similar to the time before the brand split, and it is a route Vince McMahon and company may be thinking of going down.

#3 There are superstars currently spinning their wheels

Despite two shows and a trimmed roster after many releases, WWE still cannot give everyone worthwhile storylines. If you are getting deja vu from this sentence, it’s because this scenario has played out before.

Heading into WrestleMania season, there are many superstars who have little direction. This is in stark contrast to the initial years of the brand split, where there were more wrestlers in the spotlight.

As the situation has gotten progressively worse over the years, the company may be thinking of switching things up and ending the brand split. Now that they have a smaller roster, they could do a better job of managing it and make amends for the past. They could have more serious contenders for their championships as well.

#2 There would be lesser championship storylines to focus on

One of the biggest problems with the brand split is the sheer number of titles across both shows. It has become extremely difficult to keep track of every championship scene, who’s holding what, and who’s the next challenger to step up.

Bidding farewell to the brand split would reduce the number of championships in WWE and allow for better investment in the product.

It would also allow for more challengers for the titles, possibly in the form of multi-person matches and branched-out feuds.

#1 WWE would address the lack of star power

The problem with the brand split is that the elite stars are spread across the two shows. Given how the number of said stars are few and far between, it is a tough spot to be in.

The situation sees both shows sometimes have feuds for top championships that lack any serious star power. This won’t be the case if the brand split ends, with all the stars available at WWE’s disposal to insert into all the top feuds.

Depending on how interesting the feuds are, there will be a proper hierarchy in the product for fans to pay attention to and invest in.

Edited by Debottam Saha