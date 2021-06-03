"They never really gave him an opportunity"- Former WWE star on Cain Velasquez's six-month run (Exclusive)

Former WWE Superstar Sin Cara believes Cain Velasquez should have been allowed to train for at least six months before making his WWE debut.

Velasquez, a two-time UFC heavyweight champion, swapped mixed martial arts for a career in professional wrestling in 2019. The 38-year-old competed in two matches for Mexican company AAA before losing to former UFC rival Brock Lesnar at WWE Crown Jewel 2019.

Sin Cara, who is now known as Cinta de Oro, was part of the WWE roster when Velasquez lost a two-minute match against Lesnar. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling’s UnSKripted, he told Dr. Chris Featherstone that the former UFC fighter would have benefited from more training:

“They never really gave him an opportunity!” he said. “He was like one and done. I think it would have been good if he was able to maybe go to the Performance Center and train, even for a year, maybe six months to a year, get himself ready and injury free, get ready, and what the company wanted out of him to perform in front of a crowd. But I think it’s hard to say because it was only one match, so we never got to really see what he could do or what he had to come.”

Watch the video above to hear the former Sin Cara discuss a variety of WWE-related topics. He also gave his thoughts on Samoa Joe’s release and Jinder Mahal’s WWE Championship victory in 2017.

Cain Velasquez’s six-month run in WWE

Cain Velasquez attacked then-WWE Champion Brock Lesnar on SmackDown before their match

Following his loss to Brock Lesnar, Cain Velasquez’s only other WWE match came at a live event in Mexico City, Mexico in November 2019. He joined forces with Humberto Carrillo to defeat Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.

Velasquez claimed in January 2020 that he was going to appear in the 2020 Men’s Royal Rumble. However, he did not participate in the match and he never appeared on WWE television again.

WWE released Cain Velasquez in April 2020 as a cost-cutting measure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is currently unclear if he will wrestle again.

Edited by Jack Cunningham