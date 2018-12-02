Six sidelined WWE superstars and their potential date of return

Sanjay Pradeep
02 Dec 2018, 07:20 IST

Braun Strowman and Becky Lynch may return soon

WWE superstars have a hectic schedule and are on the road for over 300 days a year. They have to put their body and mind through immense stress and for that reason alone, they deserve all our respect.

However, due to the tremendous strain put on their body and the rigorous work schedule, wrestlers often gets injured in the process. Some of the injuries are minor, whereas some of them add up and may even cause huge physical issues down the road.

Since the "Live events" garner a considerable amount of money for WWE, they are in no hurry to tone down the hectic workload. Currently, both RAW and Smackdown Live are missing out on top superstars due to injuries, other commitments or various other reasons.

They recently lost their top full-time superstar Roman Reigns since he had to start his treatment for leukemia. John Cena is not around anymore due to his Hollywood commitments and Brock Lesnar barely shows up. Thus, WWE is definitely not pleased with the news of some of their top stars missing out due to injury.

In this list, we will be taking a look at some of the top superstars who are currently sidelined with an injuries and the approximate time stamp of their return. So without further ado, let us begin.

Honorary mention - Roman Reigns

On 23rd October 2018, Roman Reigns relinquished his Universal title after announcing that he had leukemia. The Big Dog revealed that he was first diagnosed with the unfortunate disease 11 years ago and that it came back.

Although the treatment for Leukemia would eat up several months of his career or may even render his body unable to step inside a wrestling ring to fight, optimists believe that he could make his return by 2020 or 2021.

