Six-time champion to return after 683-days following tease on WWE RAW? Analyzing the clues

On the latest edition of WWE RAW, CM Punk announced he would be signing with the red brand. While the decision was enough to delight fans of the red brand, he cut an extended promo where the 43-year-old spoke about different topics.

However, one of the topics brought up by Punk suggested the return of a six-time WWE champion. The superstar in question is Mickie James. During his promo, the WWE RAW Superstar mentioned how he debuted for the Stamford-based promotion with James by his side.

The Best in the World mentioning James could be him teasing her return in the coming weeks. With the Royal Rumble set to take place in January next year, it won't be surprising to see the 44-year-old appear during the much-awaited Women's Royal Rumble match after almost 683 days.

While the angle is speculative, it could take place. One major reason why Mickie James might return can be linked to her husband and SmackDown General Manager, Nick Aldis. Given WWE signed the Englishman, it won't be surprising to see them sign James as well.

Mickie James believes WWE RAW Superstar will lose to Roman Reigns

After the conclusion of WrestleMania 39, many felt bad for Cody Rhodes. However, as time passed, there was a growing belief that Rhodes would finish his story and beat The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 40. But, as per former WWE Superstar Mickie James, that won't happen.

During a conversation with David LaGreca of the Busted Open Podcast, James mentioned he must not get his hopes up on a potential match between Reigns and Rhodes. She added that if they face each other, the WWE RAW Superstar will be losing. She said:

"I'm telling you, David, you don't want Cody to face Roman ... because he is going to lose."

While this statement by James would upset plenty of WWE fans, defeating The Tribal Chief at this point in his career is a difficult task. If Rhodes is to beat Reigns, he would have to pull off something special.

