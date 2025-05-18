Six WWE stars to help Logan Paul dethrone Jey Uso at Saturday Night’s Main Event 2025? Potential twist explored

Logan Paul will square off against Jey Uso in a first-time-ever match for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event on May 24. This will be the first time that The Maverick will get inside the ring with the Yeet Master. And he might just steal the win with outside help from six other individuals.

The Judgment Day, consisting of Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Finn Balor, JD McDonagh, Carlito and Dominik Mysterio, might attack Jey Uso because of their history with the Yeet Master and their rumored closeness with Logan Paul. Jey has been at odds with the heel group for the past one and a half years. He feuded against them at Survivor Series: WarGames in 2023, while teaming up with Cody Rhodes and three other superstars.

Later, Finn Balor cost Jey Uso his World Heavyweight Championship match against Damian Priest at WWE Backlash last year. Despite Rhea Ripley ordering The Judgment Day not to go after Jey, Finn and company have always targeted the Yeet Master.

Further, helping out Logan Paul win the World Heavyweight Championship could lead to him becoming a new member of the group. Dominik had been spotted having a conversation with Logan Paul backstage, and there have been rumors of Logan Paul joining The Judgment Day in WWE.

That might happen at SNME when the six of them can appear together to cost Jey his WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Logan Paul might then become the seventh member of the faction, and with the gold around his waist, The Judgment Day will also get a huge boost.

Gunther to face the winner between Jey Uso and Logan Paul for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship

The Ring General is once again back in the title picture, and he wants his gold back. This week on RAW, Gunther said that he would face the winner between Jey Uso and Logan Paul on the January 9 episode of Monday Night RAW.

If Logan Paul wins, he will be up against Gunther for the first time. However, it seems likely that Jey will win the World Heavyweight Championship match against Logan Paul. In that case, Jey can also retain his title against Gunther.

WWE legend Goldberg is also rumored to make his return soon, and Gunther is rumored to be his final opponent. In that case, Da Man can cost Gunther his match against Jey, setting up his big bout with The Ring General at SummerSlam.

Goldberg and Gunther had a heated exchange at Bad Blood last year. Since then, there have been talks about his clash with the Imperium leader. It remains to be seen when this long-awaited match will take place.

