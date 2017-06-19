SK Exclusive: Men's Money in the Bank 2017 winner revealed and backstage story on how many times it's changed

Which of the 5 Superstars will walk away with the coveted briefcase tonight?

Who will win the coveted briefcase?

The winner of the Money in the Bank has changed three times, as broken by the Dirty Sheets podcast via our "DS Breaking News" show, which you can listen to by clicking the SoundCloud link below.

The men's Money in the Bank will be won by Baron Corbin later on tonight. However, WWE creative have flip-flopped on the winner of the briefcase three times. We broke the exclusive story, regarding Money in the Bank being switched from Raw to SmackDown.

When SmackDown initially secured the PPV, the original plan was to have Rusev hold the briefcase. This was then changed to Baron Corbin, with Corbin removed for the WWE Championship against Randy Orton in May and replaced by Jinder Mahal.

Rusev was then pencilled in to challenge Randy Orton for the WWE Championship at the Money in the Bank PPV, rather than winning the briefcase. Unfortunately for Rusev, that shot did not transpire, as WWE made the late decision to give Mahal the championship, leaving Rusev in the wilderness.

The second change occurred after a segment with Nakamura and Dolph Ziggler on SmackDown. Vince McMahon was said to be unimpressed with his speaking skills and creative opted to change their plans and give Nakamura the briefcase to limit his promos, by simply having him raise his briefcase in the air.

This plan was short-lived, with SmackDown's head of creative, Brian James, fighting Corbin's corner, and succeeding in getting the Money in Bank briefcase given back to The Lone Wolf.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com