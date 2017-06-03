SK Exclusive: Brock Lesnar's Great Balls of Fire opponent revealed

At Great Balls of Fire, Brock Lesnar will face the winner of Sunday's Fatal 5 Way at Extreme Rules. We reveal who Lesnar will be facing.



Who will win the main event at Extreme Rules?

What's the story?

The Dirty Sheets Podcast were the first to reveal the winner of Sunday's Extreme Rules Fatal 5 Way Main Event, via our "DS Breaking News" show, which you can listen to by clicking the SoundCloud link, below.

In case you didn't know...

The Fatal 5-Way at Sunday's Extreme Rules PPV will determine who faces the WWE Universal Champion, Brock Lesnar, at Raw's next PPV, Great Balls of Fire. The match was booked after WWE officials learned that Braun Strowman would require surgery for a nagging injury.

Strowman was the original choice to face Lesnar at Great Balls of Fire. He was also set to face and defeat Roman Reigns at Extreme Rules, in order to earn his No.1 contender status to face Lesnar for the title.

The heart of the matter

The man who will win this Sunday will be Samoa Joe. The news may come as a surprise to many, as Joe has been victorious on Raw for the past two weeks. WWE usually opt for their 50-50 booking methodology, where they will have the Superstar who is winning on PPV, pinned on TV, to keep all the top stars equally strong.

However, Joe will ride his recent momentum into Extreme Rules and will continue on to the Great Balls of Fire PPV to face Brock Lesnar. Unfortunately, that is where Joe's winning streak will come to an end, as Brock Lesnar will be retaining his WWE Universal Championship.

What's next?

Samoa Joe will go on to face Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Champion at Raw's next PPV, Great Balls of Fire.

Author's take

Joe has been underwhelming since his arrival on Raw. He accidentally injured Seth Rollins on his debut, was left off the WrestleMania card and lost his short mini-feud with Rollins after ‘Mania. It'll be interesting to see if people accept Joe as a viable contender by the time the Great Balls of Fire PPV comes around.

