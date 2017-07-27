SK Exclusive: Kurt Angle's next feud revealed

Kurt Angle and The Miz will feud after Summerslam.

The Miz and Kurt Angle are expected to start a feud after Summerslam

What's the story?

The Miz and Kurt Angle are set to begin a personal issue storyline on Raw, which is expected to be similar to the conflict that the Intercontinental Champion had with Daniel Bryan on SmackDown.

In case you didn't know...

The tensions between The Miz and Daniel Bryan began when The Miz cut a worked shoot promo on the former Ring of Honor World Champion on Talking Smack, leading to 8 months of friction between the pair. Unfortunately, due to Bryan's medical issues, the feud could not culminate in a match.

The heart of the matter

Much like Bryan, Kurt Angle is not cleared to wrestle The Miz, so the storyline is set to be almost identical to the one he had with Bryan on SmackDown. It will stem from Kurt Angle awarding his son Jason Jordan an shot at The Miz's Intercontinental Championship. The Current plan is for Jordan to emerge victorious, leading to The Miz complaining and lobbying for Angle to be fired be favouritism.

Also read: 5 ways WWE can maximise the Kurt Angle-Jason Jordan storyline

What's next?

Jason Jordan is set to appear on Miz TV during the next Monday night on Raw; he is expected to challenge the A-Lister for the Intercontinental Championship at Summerslam.

Author's take

Kurt Angle's supposed favouritism towards Jordan is a genuine issue to build a gripe around, and this is a very clever way to get Stephanie McMahon back on TV. Unfortunately, this feud can't culminate in a match, and it'll be impossible to recreate the believable friction that The Miz and Bryan had, especially without a platform like Talking Smack to enhance the story.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com