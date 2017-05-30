SK Exclusive interview: Laurel Van Ness talks wine, her "boyfriend", getting left at the alter, Slammiversary plans, and more!

We caught up with Laurel Van Ness, and she has a lot on her mind - most of which is wine!

30 May 2017

Me with Laurel Van Ness and Kongo Kong, and a special photobomb from Chris Adonis (Masters)

During Impact’s tour of India, we had the pleasure of catching up with Knockout Chelsea Green, known more famously as Laurel Van Ness. She was dressed in character, and the entire interview was pure fun, with her completely in character too. There’s even a special appearance by her beloved Kongo Kong. Also, we talk about wine...a LOT!

Sportskeeda: Hey! how's it going here in India?

LVN: Just great, so great!

SK: How have you found the weather here in Mumbai?

LVN: So great, the wine is great!

SK: - the wine is great I'm sure

*Kongo Kong interrupts, I try to shake his hand, but he just holds up a fist*

LVN: Don't touch my boyfriend!

SK: First I wanted to ask you about the wedding segment in Impact Wrestling that didn't go so well for you...

LVN: What do you mean? What was that supposed to mean?

SK: Well, it didn't exactly work out in your favour. So I wanted to know what went into the planning of the segment and your thoughts on the segment in general?

LVN: What do you think Kong? How did the wedding go? Daddy spent so much money on that wedding, and he left. He ran away from the most beautiful girl on the planet.

SK: Apart from just being with Impact, you perform on the indie wrestling scene as well. How's the life balancing the schedule between Impact and the independents?

LVN: I drink a LOT of wine to get through it. All the wine. Wine helps everything, doesn't it Kong?

SK: Do you prefer red or white?

LVN: ONLY RED!

SK: So have there been any brands you've tried here that you liked?

LVN: No! I don't discriminate. All the wine!

SK: Even red wine of lower quality?

LVN: All of em'!

SK: So what are your thoughts on the current Knockouts division and the crop of talent that you get to work with?

LVN: Knockout, Shmockout. I'm the only knockout. I'm the best. Look at me! I'm a 10!

*Kongo Kong signalling Tye Dillinger's Ten in the background*

LVN: Tell em' Kong! I'm a ten. That's what a knockout is.

SK: From your scene in WWE where you played Daniel Bryan's physical therapist to Tough Enough to now being on Impact, how have things worked out for you in your new opportunity with Impact and are you glad to be part of the promotion right now?

LVS: Well I WAS glad until I got left at the alter, then it's not so fun. I liked it till then. Now? At least they supply me with champagne.

SK: What are both of your plans for Slammiversary?

LVN: You can't ask him (Kong) questions, I'll answer for him. I know what he's thinking. What he's thinking is that someone will get killed! Someone will DIE at Slammiversary. I'm going to give you a hint: It's not going to be us!

SK: *Pointing at Mahabali Shera* - How about that guy Shera right there? You guys aren't exactly in the best of terms with him.

LVN: He might die!

SK: Admittedly, I'm a little afraid for him

LVN: Yeah, fear for (his) life!

SK: At what age did you start watching wrestling, and who were your influences growing up?

LVN: I don't have any influences, I influence people. People watch ME. I don't need influencers (is that a word, she asks). I knew I wanted to be a wrestler, so I became the best wrestler in wrestling history.

SK: Wine is a pretty good influence too I'd imagine, right?

LVN: Wine! All you need is wine! Red wine!

SK: Well I'm not much of a wine drinker myself...

LVN: No! I'll show you the good stuff.

SK: Does Mr Kongo here drink wine too?

LVN: He watches me drink wine.

SK: So what DOES he drink?

LVN: We don't talk about that! He can't get his hands on wine when I WANT the wine! It's all MY wine!

SK: You've been to STARDOM in Japan as well. What are your thoughts on working with some of the Stardom talent such as Kairi Hojo(now signed with WWE)? Are you planning to return there in the future?

LVN: Maybe if someone pays me enough and gives me enough wine I'll go!

SK: I hear Japanese wine is pretty good!

LVN: Sake (Japanese rice wine)! Pay me in Sake! Give me the good stuff!

SK: When you were part of WWE Tough Enough, you were one of the very few contestants who had genuine love for pro-wrestling. How did it feel being in that kind of environment with people from different backgrounds and did you feel deserved to win more than other competitors?

LVN: Of course I deserved to win! I'm the best. I should win everything. So that's how I feel about that.

SK: What would you rather have chosen as a winning prize? Money or wine?

LVN: 50-50! I can't choose. You can't choose between that right?

SK: *Asking Kongo Kong* Wouldn't you have just chosen the money?

LVN: It doesn't matter what he likes, ok? What matters is me, and wine, and my money!

SK: Where can Indian fans and fans all over the world find you on social media?

LVN: *Looking at Kong* - I don't remember yours, maybe you'll have to talk! Write your’s (Twitter handle) down.

SK: You can't remember your own social media account handles?

LVN: No, I can remember mine, because that's all that matters. You can find me at @ImpactLVN on Twitter, @chelseagreen on Instagram. Kong's is @realKongoKong

Sportskeeda: So he tweets, but he doesn't speak?

LVN: Duh!

I’d like to thank Lauren Van Ness and Kongo Kong for the fantastic interview!

