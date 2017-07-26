SK Exclusive: Jason Jordan to get a big title shot at WWE SummerSlam 2017

Jason Jordan had his first singles match on RAW this past week and looks set to get a shot at a title in Summerslam.

Jason Jordan faced off against Curt Hawkins in singles action on this week's episode of RAW

What's the story?

The current plan for the Intercontinental Championship at SummerSlam is to have The Miz defending his title against Jason Jordan.

In case you didn't know...

Jason Jordan was revealed as Kurt Angle's illegitimate on the July 17th edition of RAW.

Meanwhile, The Miz has recently formed his Miztourage, who have been embroiled in a feud with Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose.

Rollins and Ambrose defeated The Miztourage in a 2-on-3 handicap match on RAW this Monday. This should put an end to the feud, with Rollins and Ambrose moving onto a new program.

The heart of the matter

Original plans called for Rollins and Ambrose to challenge The Miz in a triple threat match, however, creative have decided to stick with the Shield reunion storyline.

The Miz is now set to move onto Jason Jordan, who only made his singles debut this week on RAW, defeating Curt Hawkins.

What's next?

Jason Jordan is set to appear on Miz TV this Monday, where they are likely to set up their SummerSlam match.

Author's Take

Despite the addition of Seth Rollins, I was not interested in seeing The Miz and Dean Ambrose working together any longer, so I'm not too unhappy to see the Triple Threat match nixed. I was hoping for a Rollins vs Miz match, building to Ambrose turning heel on Rollins, however, the WWE have gone a completely different way.

I think fans are interested in a Shield reunion, however, based on the response Jordan received this week on RAW, I don't feel like fans will be behind the idea to push Jordan as the next Intercontinental Champion.

The Miz has earned the respect of the fans over the past 16 months, and with fans already dissatisfied by the Jordan reveal, I think WWE may see more backlash when Jordan receives a mega push.