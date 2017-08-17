SK Exclusive: Jinder Mahal shares his favorite Ric Flair memory

Surprisingly, it did not happen very long ago

by Riju Dasgupta News 17 Aug 2017, 02:28 IST

Flair was at ringside for Mahal's match at Money in the Bank

Sportskeeda Wrestling recently conducted an exclusive interview with Jinder Mahal and picked his brain about a variety of topics from sports entertainment. During the course of the conversation, we asked him about 16-time World Champion Ric Flair, who was at ringside during Money in the Bank, when Jinder Mahal defended his WWE Championship against Randy Orton. Mahal revealed that he was a lifelong Ric Flair fan.

'I was a big fan of Ric Flair growing up. Just his style, his charisma, limousine riding, kiss stealin', jet flying all that I was a big, big fan of. He is a pop culture phenomenon.

Mahal was also kind enough to share his favourite Ric Flair memory. One that actually happened quite recently.

Honestly, my best memory of Ric Flair is actually quite recent. I'd seen Ric Flair after I became WWE Champion and one of the proudest moments of my career is Ric Flair called me 'champ'. He said, 'hey champ'. Obviously, that was like the ultimate compliment.

To Mahal, it was an indication of just how far he has come since he became WWE Champion. Today, we are certain that he joins us and the rest of the WWE Universe in wishing Flair a speedy recovery. You're a true champ, Mr Flair, and we are sure you will be riding them limousines very soon...