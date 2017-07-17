SK Exclusive: Major news regarding the future of Kurt Angle

As things stand, Kurt Angle will not wrestle in 2017.

Kurt Angle might not wrestle for WWE again

What's the story?

As reported by The Dirty Sheets via our "DS Breaking News" show, the WWE has NO PLANS for Kurt Angle to wrestle, which means that the Olympic Gold Medalist will not face Triple H at Summerslam.

In case you didn't know...

Kurt Angle was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame during WrestleMania 33 weekend. Two days later on Raw, he was installed as the Raw GM. Since then, many have speculated about if and when the former WWE Champion would return to the ring.

The heart of the matter

According to our sources, the WWE has no plans for Angle to wrestle in 2017, and the former Olympic Gold is considered fully inactive and retired by company higher ups. There are no plans for him to face Triple H at SummerSlam, and his current storyline on Raw will not involve The Game either. It will simply lead to the revelation that Kurt Angle has an illegitimate child.

What's next?

Kurt Angle's big secret will be revealed on the July 17, 2017, episode of Raw, but it will NOT lead to a match.

Author's take

This ground breaking news will shock and disappoint many fans who have been anticipating a Kurt Angle match in the WWE. Although things can obviously change, the company doesn’t intend to have him wrestle again.

It will be interesting to see if the Olympic Gold Medalist gets the "itch" to wrestle again and attempts to put pressure on the WWE to book him in a match. However, as things stand, he is fully content with things as they are, and you WILL NOT see Angle work a match for WWE in 2017.

