SK Exclusive: Major title change set for Extreme Rules (contains spoilers)

Extreme Rules will feature multiple title changes, including this one.

We could see multiple championships change hands on Raw before SummerSlam

What's the story?

The Dirty Sheets Podcast revealed that there will be multiple changes at Sunday's Extreme Rules PPV, via our "DS Breaking News" show, which you can listen to by clicking the SoundCloud link, below. One of those titles will be the Intercontinental Championship.

In case you didn't know...

Sunday's Extreme Rules PPV will feature four title matches, with the Intercontinental, Tag Team, Women’s and Cruiserweight Championship all on the line. I previously reported on this very site, that multiple championships would change hands on Raw before SummerSlam.

The heart of the matter

The Miz is currently slated to regain the Intercontinental Championship this Sunday. The match has the added stipulation that “Ambrose will lose the title if he is disqualified.” With The Miz being a heel, it’s likely that the WWE will go down the route of having The Miz win the title via DQ, after inevitably manipulating Ambrose into losing his temper.

Maryse is also likely to play into the finish, which won’t be finalised until Sunday.

What's next?

Extreme Rules takes place this Sunday and will be a Raw-exclusive PPV, headlined by a Fatal 5 Way No.1 contender’s match, for a shot at Brock Lesnar’s Universal Championship.

Author's take

Ambrose has had a six-month run as Intercontinental Champion, which has flown under the radar. He was even left off of the WrestleMania main card. The Miz did a far better job with the same title last year and the switch makes a lot of sense.

However, our sources have outlined to us that The Miz is also unlikely to have a noteworthy title run, this time round, with “A-lister” currently pencilled in to drop the title to Roman Reigns over the summer. It will be interesting to see where Ambrose goes after Sunday.

After exercising his rematch clause, the Ambrose character won’t have too many roads to turn down as a babyface, making his long-awaited heel turn an option the company have to be looking at, at this juncture.

