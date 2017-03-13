SK WWE Exclusive: Real reason why Kane is missing from WWE programming.

Kane hasn't been seen in several months. We lift the lid on his whereabouts and why he currently isn't on our screens.

What’s the story?

Kane hasn’t been seen on WWE TV for months, resulting in many people asking the question, “where is Kane?” I enquired about his whereabouts and got the same answer from all sources, as revealed on our “DS Break News” Podcast (available via the Dirty Sheets Podcast Network, or by clicking below).

In case you didn’t know...

Kane hasn’t been seen on WWE TV since SmackDown Live on November 22nd when he lost via DQ to Baron Corbin (see video below). Prior to that, he was feuding with Randy Orton and The Wyatts, losing a No DQ match to Randy Orton on November 1st when Bray Wyatt and Luke Harper interfered.

On the road, Kane was teaming with American Alpha against The Wyatts (Randy Orton, Bray Wyatt and Luke Harper), and his last house show match was on December 5th in Tyler, Texas, where he and American Alpha emerged victoriously.

The 2017 Royal Rumble was the first Royal Rumble, without Glenn Jacobs’ involvement, since his Royal Rumble debut in 1996. His Kane character previously held the Royal Rumble elimination record, before it was broken by Roman Reigns.

The heart of the matter

The truth about Kane’s absence from WWE certainly isn’t as exciting and controversial as other WWE absentees, with Glen Jacobs being one of WWE’s most clean cut and well-liked individuals. Jacobs has simply been granted time off. The time off was at his own request.

He requested the time off to run for the Knox County mayoral seat in 2018 and to work on his insurance agency business, The Jacobs Agency. Jacobs set up and runs the business with his Wife. They offer auto, home, motorcycle, RV, boat, life and commercial insurance, as well as retirement planning.

WWE are happy with giving him time off as they are obligated to pay him a lot when he's booked, as, through years of loyalty to WWE, he has a very high paying contract. Kane himself requested the time off, so he is obviously content with not working, as he has other things to focus on.

In addition to that, Kane has many millions tucked away and his current downside guarantee is among the top 10 in WWE anyway. Through years of loyalty, often working in the main event position, Kane has benefited from multiple lucrative contract extensions. Kane has been with WWE since 1995, when he initially played Jerry Lawler’s crazy dentist, Dr Isaac Yankem.

What’s next?

Kane’s current deal, which is $905,000 per year downside with first class travel and accommodation, is set to expire at some point next year. With his age and outside interests, it’s quite likely that his current deal may be his last and his retirement and Hall of Fame induction won’t be too far off.

Kane really has nothing left to achieve in wrestling and he will have saved most of his millions, as he is not a guy who has vices or has made bad investments.

Sportskeeda’s Take

In the 2015 Royal Rumble match, Kane and The Big Show were supposed to be the final obstacle for Roman Reigns en route to his first victory in the match that sets up the WrestleMania main event.

The audience did not respond positively to Roman Reigns, but they also did not like the decision to have two 20 years veterans in the final 3, positioned as the unstoppable forces for the faces of WWE.

The main problem was, fans had seen Kane and Big Show already go through the cycle of being built up as a monster only to be broken down by their heroes, on several occasions. It was becoming hard to believe that the likes of Roman Reigns or John Cena were in any real danger from the likes of Kane or Big Show. The fans were ready for new monsters and wanted to see other stars in those spots.

Those new monsters have come in the form of Braun Strowman and Baron Corbin. Strowman is 6-foot-8 and nearly 400 pounds and comes across as the old school type of monster in the mould of a Kane, Big Show or even Earthquake from the 1990s.

Meanwhile, Baron Corbin is a fresher act, in that he goes more for the brooding approach. Corbin is also 6-foot-8, but a 275-pound ex-football player. While neither of these WWE superstars is the size of Show or Kane, they’re going to be able to replace them effectively all the same, which will reduce the likelihood that Big Show and Kane will receive new contracts once their current deals expire. I don’t think Kane will be looking for one. He will be happy to ride off into the sunset next year and continue to pursue his political goals.

