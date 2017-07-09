SK Exclusive: Reason why AJ Styles won the United States Championship at Madison Square Garden

This is one of the reasons why AJ Styles won the United States Championship at Madison Square Garden.

AJ Styles defeated Kevin Owens at MSG

What's the story?

As reported by the Dirty Sheets, via our "DS Breaking News" show on YouTube, one of the reasons for AJ Styles winning the US Championship at MSG centred around his upcoming DVD release. You can view the report here by clicking the YouTube link, below.

In case you didn't know...

MSG is considered the Mecca of sports entertainment, and it is considered an honour to compete for WWE at the World’s Most Famous Arena.

The heart of the matter

AJ's DVD is still around 6 months away; however, the WWE felt like AJ needed to have another significant moment on the DVD, towards the end of the running feature, with his WWE title win now being 9 months old. In addition to that, these DVDs spend a lot of time in post-production.

It also should be noted, the WWE is always open to a title change at a house show every 2-3 years, just to set that narrative that anything can happen in the WWE at any time.

What's next?

AJ Styles and Owens were set to have a match at Battleground on July 23rd in Philadelphia, at the Wells Fargo Center. However, it now appears that WWE.com has removed this match from the card.

Author's take

This will probably be a key feature of the DVD with the match likely to be an extra. Nothing tells the story of coming from the indies to the big time like winning a title at MSG.

