SK Exclusive: Reason why Seth Rollins is facing Bray Wyatt instead of Finn Balor at Great Balls of Fire

We reveal why the WWE has replaced the Balor and Wyatt program with Seth Rollins vs. Bray Wyatt.

A segment between the pair aired on the latest episode of Raw

What's the story?

Seth Rollins will face Bray Wyatt at Raw's Great Balls of Fire PPV, and a segment between the pair aired on Raw tonight as well. This means that the Finn Balor and Bray Wyatt feud has been temporarily postponed.

The Seth Rollins and Bray Wyatt feud is the result of more reshuffling, caused by the absence of Braun Strowman due to injury. Braun was originally set to face Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship at Great Balls of Fire.

In case you didn't know...

Bray Wyatt distracted Seth Rollins last week on Raw, causing him to lose to Samoa Joe. Seth and Bray faced off on the latest episode of Raw but did not exchange blows.

The heart of the matter

Sources also informed us that Lesnar was scheduled to defend his title at SummerSlam in a Fatal 4-Way defence against Finn Balor, Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman. However, the injury to Strowman has forced officials to make wholesale changes to their plans. The feud between Rollins and Samoa Joe was scrapped to allow the latter to face Lesnar.

Meanwhile, the feud between Bray Wyatt and Finn Balor has been postponed until later this year. This is because Finn Balor is currently pencilled in to be in the Universal Championship match at SummerSlam, and WWE creative do not look at Balor vs. Wyatt as a one match program.

Therefore, they are not willing to have Balor face Wyatt in a one-off match at Great Balls of Fire.

What's next?

Seth Rollins will face Bray Wyatt at Raw's Great Balls of Fire on July 9th, emanating for Dallas, Texas.

Author's take

Braun Strowman's injury could be a blessing in disguise. An injury should never be looked at as a positive thing, however, if we end up end up with Balor vs. Lesnar at SummerSlam, it will certainly be looked upon as somewhat of a blessing by this writer.

I am not a fan of multi-man matches on major PPVs and rather than the originally planned Fatal 4 Way, I would prefer to see Finn Balor facing Brock Lesnar one-on-one, in the same arena he vacated his Universal Championship 12 months ago.

Braun will receive his program with Lesnar later on in the year, so he doesn't lose out on anything. Fans will also still get to see a much-anticipated program between Balor and Wyatt later on in the year.

In a perfect world, Finn Balor would dethrone Lesnar in Brooklyn to complete his journey and become Universal Champion. Unfortunately, it will be Roman Reigns who will slay "The Beast" at WrestleMania 34 next April.

