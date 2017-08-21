SK Exclusive: Spoilers on the winner of WWE Championship match in SummerSlam 2017

We reveal who is walking out of Brooklyn the WWE Champion

Jinder Mahal's WWE title reign is in jeapordy

What's the story?

As previously reported by the Dirty Sheets, via our "DS Breaking News" show on our YouTube channel and iTunes several weeks, the WWE are no longer prioritising the Indian market. We predicted that Jinder Mahal's title run would soon end as a result of this change of philosophy.

In case you didn't know...

Many thought that Jinder would receive a lengthy run with WWE's plans to grow in India being at the forefront of people's minds. However, The Dirty Sheets learned several weeks ago that despite its huge population, the money making opportunities are fairly limited. The WWE have since entered into a partnership with Lagardère Sports as its international sponsorship sales agency, who immediately announced a deal with SuperSport, the premier sports broadcaster in Africa.

The heart of the matter

We can confirm that tonight will be the night that the WWE will pull the trigger on ending the title reign of Jinder Mahal, when Shinsuke Nakamura defeats Jinder Mahal at SummerSlam in Brooklyn, NY, to become the new WWE Champion.

