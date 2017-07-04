SK Exclusive: Top 4 matches confirmed for WWE Battleground 2017

The top 4 matches have been confirmed for SmackDown Live's next pay-per-view.

Jinder Mahal will face Randy Orton in a Punjabi Prison match at Battleground

What's the story?

Several of the WWE's commercial partners have been sent details of the top 4 matches for next month's SmackDown PPV, Battleground. Our sources have also intimated to us that these matches are almost certain to take place.

In case you didn't know...

So far, the WWE has confirmed that Jinder Mahal will defend his WWE Championship against Randy Orton in a Punjabi Prison match and that The New Day will receive a rematch for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships against The Usos.

The heart of the matter

Despite everything in the world of WWE being subject to change, once promo material is sent out to the WWE's partners, it's usually 99% set in stone.

The headline matches for WWE Battleground are set to see Mahal defending the WWE Championship against Randy Orton in a Punjabi Prison, The Usos defending against The New Day, Kevin Owens defending his US Championship against AJ Styles and Baron Corbin taking on Shinsuke Nakamura.

An appearance by John Cena is also heavily hyped, but this does not confirm if he will be involved in any kind of match.

The top 4 matches for WWE Battleground 2017 are:

#1 Jinder Mahal (C) vs. Randy Orton— Punjabi Prison Match for the WWE Championship

#2 The New Day (C) vs. The Usos — Tag Team match for the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships

#3 Kevin Owens (C) vs. AJ Styles — Singles match for the WWE the United States Championship

#4 Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Baron Corbin

What's next?

Battleground will take place on July 23rd and emanate from the Wells Fargo Centre in Philadelphia.

Author's take

Battleground already looks like a top calibre PPV, with a very nostalgically popular main event at the top of the card. John Cena's return to PPV also heightens interest in the event. If Cena wrestles, he is likely to face off against Dolph Ziggler, while other matches on the card should see Sami Zayn face Mike Kanellis and a SmackDown Women's Championship defence by Naomi.

