SK Exclusive: Triple H is unhappy with a botch from Monday Night Raw

Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins might have landed in hot water.

What's the story?

Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins hugged after they defeated The Miztourage on the most recent episode of Monday Night Raw. Unfortunately, it looks like this gesture might have been a botch that was detrimental to WWE's plans for the two former Shield members at Summerslam.

In case you didn't know...

In recent weeks, the pair has been reluctantly reunited against The Miz and his Miztourage, but whilst Seth Rollins seems to fully committed to teaming with Dean Ambrose, The Lunatic Fringe appears to be reluctant to trust his former comrade.

The heart of the matter

Triple H was said to be annoyed at the end of the Raw main event. The botch occurred when Rollins and Ambrose hugged after the match. The WWE is building towards a big moment where the former Shield members Rollins and Ambrose engage in a traditional Shield fist-bump. This is expected to take place after they capture the Raw Tag Team Championships at Summerslam.

McMahon feels like a hug is more significant than fist-bump and didn't feel like the two should've hugged after their victory, based on the big moment they are building to.

What's next?

Rollins and Ambrose are pencilled in to challenge Cesaro and Sheamus for the WWE Tag Team Championships at SummerSlam on August 20th. The build to the match should begin on the next episode of Monday Night Raw.

Author's take

I think this was simply a case of being caught up in the moment. It's probably common for babyfaces to embrace after a win, especially on a house show. However, since that the pair is building towards a unique moment, it's understandable why Triple H was annoyed by the spontaneous embrace.

