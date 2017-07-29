SK Power Rankings: July 29th

Where does your favorite superstar or tag team rank this week?

There are some new faces in our Rankings this week!

Our Power Rankings are back this week and we have a brand new #1 at the top our rankings! With exceptional Great Balls of Fire and Battleground PPVs in the books, our rankings have taken on a bit of a different look than the previous edition. And with "The Biggest Party of the Summer", Summerslam, just a few weeks away, much is going to change in our rankings

Before we reveal which Superstars have performed well enough recently to earn a spot in our Rankings, let’s take a look at the Superstars or tag teams that just missed out on making the top 10 this week:

Cesaro and Sheamus - Personally, there was not one person in the world that was more against the formation of this tag team than me when these two men began their partnership.

But now, there is really no doubt that they are one of, if not the, best tag teams in all of WWE and ever since turning heel at Payback a few months ago, “The Swiss Superman” and “The Celtic Warrior” have been the highlight of the Raw tag team division.

Their long feud with The Hardyz, that saw the champs finally get the best of Matt and Jeff in an Iron Man match at Extreme Rules, cemented their spot in the division on Monday nights and the two men have shown an uncanny chemistry and displayed some of the most innovative offense tag team matches have ever seen.

The team just missed out on making the rankings because RAW has been trying to build the rest of the division back up, while keeping Sheamus and Cesaro either off camera or doing segments backstage.

With The Club and The Revival making a resurgence over the past couple weeks and The Hardyz still hanging around 'unbroken', opponents for the RAW Tag Champs are aplenty, but the champs have proved they are up for any task that comes their way.

Bray Wyatt - Much to the surprise of most of the WWE Universe, Bray Wyatt defeated Seth Rollins at Great Balls of Fire, then picked up another win over Rollins the following night on RAW. Even more shocking is that Bray Wyatt hasn't lost a match on WWE TV since June 5th and is on one of the bigger win streaks of recent memory.

After getting the best of Seth over the past month, a couple weeks ago on RAW, "The Eater of Worlds" planted the seeds for an upcoming feud with Finn Balor, which is a dream match of sorts for many fans, especially if Finn brings back his Demon persona. This past week, he interfered in Finn's No-DQ Match with Elias Samson, delivering a Sister Abigail to Balor and causing him to lose.

With news of Wyatt possibly facing the Universal Champ after Summerslam, one would expect "The New Face of Fear" to continue his hot streak. A pretty successful 2017 for Wyatt so far could continue for the next month or so, much to the pleasure of his "Fireflies", and another successful feud for Wyatt would definitely elevate him into our Power Rankings going forward.

Baron Corbin - Since winning his Money in the Bank briefcase a few weeks ago, Corbin has had his hands full with Shinsuke Nakamura. At Battleground, "The Lone Wolf" and "The King of Strong Style" finally got their hands on each other.

After a bit of a underwhelming contest, the match was cut short when Corbin hit Nakamura with a blatant low-blow and got himself disqualified. However, two nights later on Smackdown Live, Nakamura got his chance at revenge, and this time, the match did not disappoint.

The two gifted strikers gave us a match on Tuesday night that ran circles around their match at Battleground. The contest was a very hard-hitting affair and a back and forth battle, but Shinsuke eventually got the best of Corbin, picking up the win after a deadly Kinsasha.

There's no question that "The Lone Wolf" is one of the huge pieces of the future for WWE, and with a marquee match-up with one of the company's biggest stars last Sunday at Battleground, Baron Corbin took a huge step in becoming a major main event player on Smackdown Live.

And even though Nakamura picked up a win over Corbin this past week that may have put an end to their feud, "The Lone Wolf" may also look to cost his newest rival his #1 contender's match next week against John Cena.

Other Superstars who dropped out of the Rankings: The Miz, The Usos, Naomi