SK's take: Bray Wyatt says he's going away, but what will come back?

Wyatt is a former WWE Champion, capturing the Gold inside the Elimination Chamber last year.

If you follow former WWE Champion Bray Wyatt on Twitter, you will have seen a recent tweet, with Wyatt saying he's going away, but will be back.

This isn't the first time that the eater of worlds has left our screens, but it seems that the mysterious Wyatt will be undergoing some sort of change.

I’m going away now. To find myself. But when I am back, I want you all to remember things like this, that make me do the things I do. pic.twitter.com/6ohvkAHSuo — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) September 6, 2018

When Bray debuted on the main roster, he was followed by Erick Rowan and Luke Harper. Later being joined by Braun Strowman (as well as brief appearances by Randy Orton and Daniel Bryan) it's clear that he is no stranger to working in a team.

His recent pairing with 'Woken' Matt Hardy, as well as the tweet making reference to WWE's Top 10 factions seems to make it all the more clear that Wyatt is planning another family.

But if that is the case, the question is, who would join the deranged despot?

Perhaps some NXT call-ups would be in order. It would certainly be fitting, as the original Wyatt family started in NXT, with Harper and Rowan being former Tag Champions in the developmental brand.

However, with Rowan's injury, it may be a while until we see the Bludgeon Brothers together as a team.

Perhaps the Ascension, who despite their NXT success, have very much been left adrift since joining Monday Night RAW 3 years ago.

Of course, all this speculating is all based on the idea that Wyatt will return the same as before: a cult-leader who is against the norm.

Over the years since his debut, if there's one thing we've learned, it's to predict the unpredictable.

The end of his tweet also suggests a new mean-streak, maybe it's time the eater of worlds sets his sites on the Universal Championship?

If so, a group to call his own would be a great equalizer in battling Roman, Dean, and Seth.

As for what the future holds for Wyatt, the only person with any idea is the man with the lantern.

