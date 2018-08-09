SK's Take: Is The Undertaker hinting that he wants a rematch with John Cena?

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 2.17K // 09 Aug 2018, 01:22 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Undertaker could be open to a rematch with John Cena

The Undertaker and John Cena have had their own fair share of issues over the past few months, ever since Cena called out The Deadman over a match at WrestleMania. Of course, both men did collide on The Grandest Stage of Them All, it was a short match that seemingly set up a rematch in the future.

Sportskeeda is the one-stop destination for latest WWE rumors and wrestling news.

The speculation surrounding both men has stated that they should be part of the card for SummerSlam, but we are now just over a week away from the show and there has been no official word from WWE about the rematch that the WWE Universe has been waiting for.

Undertaker updated his Instagram earlier today with an image of him and Cena from WrestleMania, which has led many fans to believe that The Deadman could be hinting that he is open to a rematch with Cena, even though it might not be at SummerSlam.

A post shared by Undertaker (@undertaker) on Aug 8, 2018 at 11:27am PDT

Undertaker and Cena are two of the names that have been advertised for the show in Australia on October 6th, which means that they could easily have a confrontation at the show that could then build up to a match between them at Survivor Series instead.

The SummerSlam card is already looking stacked and since Brock Lesnar has made his return to face Roman Reigns, there is no need for WWE to call on The Undertaker, but if Lesnar does lose the title then the company will need a stand out match for Survivor Series and since that is the show where Undertaker first debuted 28 years ago, then it is much more likely that it could take place then instead.

Would you like to see a rematch between John Cena and Undertaker in the coming months? Have your say in the comments section below...