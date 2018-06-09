SK's Take on Baron Corbin's storyline as "Constable" of Monday Night RAW

Will Baron Corbin's "Constable of RAW" storyline have a big payoff?

Johny Payne SENIOR ANALYST Feature 09 Jun 2018, 00:31 IST

Baron Corbin is the Constable of Monday Night RAW

The WWE recently confirmed that Baron Corbin has indeed been appointed as the “Constable” of Monday Night RAW.

Apparently, Corbin’s new role is likely to propel him into one of the most prominent storylines on WWE programming in the days to come.

It was on the most recent episode of Monday Night RAW that Corbin was featured in a backstage segment with RAW General Manager Kurt Angle—with “The Lone Wolf” informing Angle that the former has been appointed as the Constable of RAW by none other than Stephanie McMahon.

Corbin noted that Stephanie has appointed him in the aforementioned capacity, so as to keep a check on Angle’s actions as the RAW GM.

We believe that Baron Corbin is likely to be featured more prominently on RAW in the ensuing weeks, as the “Constable of RAW” storyline steadily gains momentum.

Reiterating our aforementioned belief is the fact that the WWE has now put forth a statement teasing Corbin’s Constable storyline as a key part of RAW. Fans can read excerpts from WWE’s statement regarding the same, below—

“Raw Commissioner Stephanie McMahon has named Baron Corbin the new "Constable" of Raw with the intent of keeping Raw General Manager Kurt Angle in line. He has already been enjoying his new position, which has thus far included berating referees and spoiling Bayley, Sasha Banks and Ember Moon's victory party, and something tells us he's just getting started. How will The Lone Wolf assert himself next?

Don't miss the final Monday Night Raw before WWE Money in the Bank, live at 8/7 C on USA Network!”

Intriguingly, the WWE highlights Corbin’s first notable actions as the Constable of RAW—including him scolding referees as well as the fact that he reversed the decision of a multi-woman tag team matchup—both of which portray him as a villainous authority figure.

Fans can expect to see Corbin portrayed as a top-tier talent over the next few weeks, as all signs point towards the WWE according “The Lone Wolf” a huge push by promoting him as an authority figure.

Are you hyped at the prospect of Baron Corbin finally breaking through as a top Superstar in WWE? Sound off in the comments!