SK's take on Chris Jericho appearing at WWE Crown Jewel after big money offer

Chris Jericho could be about to make another shocking appearance at WWE Crown Jewel

Chris Jericho is truly doing what no-one has ever done before in professional wrestling, he's having his cake and eating it too! By that, I mean that he seems to have worked out a way to work for WWE and other top wrestling promotions like New Japan Pro Wrestling.

He shocked the world by wrestling Kenny Omega in a match at Wrestle Kingdom this January and has made sporadic appearances since for the Japanese company. Jericho has since gone on from his Wrestle Kingdom match to beat Naito for the IWGP Intercontinental Title and is set for his first title defence against EVIL at NJPW Power Struggle.

Jericho is also planning and organising a wrestling cruise, the Chris Jericho Rock 'n' Wrestling Rager at Sea. This cruise will feature wrestling stars from Ring of Honor and NJPW in the Bullet Club Elite and Impact Wrestling.

On top of this, Jericho has made sporadic appearances for the WWE this year, first at RAW's 25th anniversary show and then he competed in the 50-man Greatest Royal Rumble Match at the WWE's first big Saudi Arabia show.

However, this month presents Jericho with a chance to push his work with multiple wrestling companies to the limit. If rumors are to be believed there's a chance we could see Jericho wrestle at Impact Wrestling's Bound for Glory show, then he'll be on his cruise with Ring of Honor and Impact talent and finally, he'll be at Power Struggle with a possible WWE Crown Jewel appearance squeezed in between.

Jericho's cruise takes place in the Bahamas and is from October 27th - October 31st, Crown Jewel is on November 2nd and NJPW Power Struggle is on November 3rd. However, we've checked it out and it would be possible for Jericho to get from one place to another in that time. We're not the first people to spot this either!

If a boat leaves Miami at 475 knots, heading to the Bahamas and back, over the span of 4 days...



And a plame leaves Miami at 550 mph heading to Saudi Arabia.



Then another plane leaves Saudi Arabia for Osaka....



How much money is generated for 1 singular person? 😏 — ✌❤🤘Stephen (@awesomephinatic) October 9, 2018

But would the WWE even want Jericho for Crown Jewel given his increased work for rival companies? Well, they got him in for Raw 25 and Greatest Royal Rumble after his first appearance for New Japan Pro Wrestling, so why wouldn't they for Crown Jewel?

Plus, we hear from a fellow journalist who has been told by one source but can't confirm with a second that, like Shawn Michaels and Undertaker, Saudi Arabia are willing to pay big money for Jericho's appearance, we've seen a figure but as it's not confirmed yet we won't be reporting it here, let's just say that it's big though!

Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy have also qualified for the WWE World Cup

And it makes sense, given that the WWE are pulling out every literal stop available to them for this huge Saudi Arabia show with Shawn Michaels coming out of retirement to reunite DX against the Brothers of Destruction, and Brock Lesnar returning to take on Reigns and Strowman in a Triple Threat. Not to mention that the WWE World Cup is starting to look like a who's who of top WWE stars, which is where Jericho is most likely to fit in.

Besides, there's also every chance that Jericho could appear at SmackDown Live's 1,000th episode special on October 16th, with Rey Mysterio returning to the WWE then for a World Cup Qualifying Match, why not Jericho as well!

Do you want Chris Jericho to appear at WWE Crown Jewel? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!